Mmmm. Chocolate chip cookies, fresh baked, with melting chocolate chips oozing on to your fingers when you break the cookie apart. Can you smell them? Or do you prefer the unbaked dough, fresh from the bowl, all the butter and chocolate exploding your taste buds? (My daughter says we should never eat raw cookie dough, we could get food poisoning. Well, we aren’t dead yet, so ... .) Do you fill a cookie jar with your favorite cookies? (Or the grandkids favorite cookies?) I don’t have a cookie jar. A friend ruined the cookie jar idea for me. She maintained that cookies more than one day old were not as good. I disagreed until I paid attention. Now I realize she is correct, at least with most cookies, like fresh bread, they are best eaten the day they are baked. Of course, to the delicate palate of a 5-year-old, a cookie is a cookie, no matter how long it’s been in the jar. My solution to the problem is to make a huge batch, scoop them into cookies and place them on a baking sheet (Duh, of course, what else would you do with cookie dough?) However, I generally only bake a dozen. We easily eat that many freshly baked cookies in one sitting. The remainder go into the deep freeze on the baking sheet. Once they are frozen solid, I gather them into a plastic bag and store them. That way we get to enjoy fresh baked cookies whenever the urge hits in only 15 minutes. The exception to this plan is in summer, when I only bake cookies on cold rainy days and then freeze the baked product. It’s too hot to bake cookies in the summer.
When I was young, Grandma always had cookies in a stainless-steel cookie jar. Maybe it wasn’t stainless-steel, but it looked and sounded like it was. Anyway, you never knew what was in the jar without lifting the lid. As soon as you did, Grandma could hear you. Sometimes we walked into her house unannounced and headed directly to the cookie jar. She knew we were there because apparently no one else snitched cookies. Or maybe she knew we were coming. Who knows? Grandma’s cookies were always store bought. Gooey marshmallow cookies with coconut or chocolate on top, yum. I also loved Aunt Sally cookies. For those of you who have never met Aunt Sally, as I have not, they are molasses cookies the shape of the base of a Spam can, frosted with white frosting. Grandma bought them somewhere. Sometimes she had those sandwich cookies made with thin wafers and frosting in the middle, which were good, but awfully small, so you should take two, or maybe three. I liked the brown ones best, they were chocolate. On occasion I’d find Fig Newtons. Yuck, I hated them. Still don’t like them. Things that make you poop should not be called cookies. Figs are actually not fruit, but flowers. There’s a really interesting article from Mr. Google that explains about male wasps and female fig flowers, but that is over the top for this story. If Fig Newtons were in the cookie jar, I would ignore them and find something else to do.
Now my mom, on the other hand, always made homemade cookies. She tended to snub her nose at her mom’s boughten cookies. Grandma worked full time at the hatchery and didn’t have time to bake cookies. Mom also worked full time but she loved to bake, so after the house was cleaned on Saturday, she made cookies. Mom had a recipe box full of cookie recipes. Some of her favorites included chocolate chip, of course, made with dark brown sugar so they were tan, not white. Yummm. She also made ranger cookies which had cereal of some type in them and were crunchy. Dad’s favorite were peanut butter cookies, so Mom made those a lot. We would get to dip the fork into the sugar and press the cookies down making a plus pattern. She never made cut out cookies, too much work, but she made something called refrigerator cookies that she rolled into a long tube and wrapped in wax paper. When they were cold, she would slice them like Play-Doh and bake them. They were good, but not my favorite. Her personal favorite cookie was chocolate crinkles which are chocolate cakelike cookies rolled in powdered sugar. When you bake them, they crack on top and the powdered sugar tends to fill the cracks. The only thing about chocolate crinkles is that the dough is more like batter, and is hard to get off your spoon so you push it off with your finger. Then it sticks to your finger, so you lick it. Then you have to go wash your hands, a colossal waste of time. Mom, being very efficient, often made bars to save time. My all-time, slam-dunk favorite bars are her “Hello Dolly” bars, which are fast and easy to make, and taste like heaven. (Some of you know them as five-layer bars). The next favorite bars, which were famous with her grandkids, were her brownies. Now what kid doesn’t like brownies? But hers didn’t come from a box. She made them almost from scratch using Hershey’s chocolate syrup. The frosting was sugar, butter and chocolate chips and was poured on the bars while they were still hot. My adult kids still rave about Grandma’s brownies.
I guess I’m not the best grandma in the world because I don’t have a cookie jar. The grands are coming tonight for supper, maybe I should bake a batch. What a novel idea, I’ll start them as soon as I’ve finished this story. Oh no, I went to the store today but forgot that I am out of dark brown sugar, white sugar and flour. I have eggs! No cookies today. I’ll blame it on writing this column. But wait, ah yes … in the freezer. Chocolate chip cookie balls, sitting in the freezer, waiting to be baked. Guess we’ll have cookies after all. Fresh warm chocolate chip cookies … mmm, a taste of heaven.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.