Recently the Fergus Falls City Council tabled a vote and the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) decided to not accept the endorsement made by Landrum & Brown (L&B) a company that specializes in global aviation planning and development. L&B endorsed Alexandria Aviation, a company that is obviously from Alexandria, and currently manages the Alexandria airport. There are valid concerns from the AAC on how L&B went through the process of determining which company to endorse (including not interviewing the candidates). For this reason and after much discussion and interviews at a public meeting, the AAC decided to recommend Sky Crew Services, a local company, to be the next airport manager and it will be voted on at the next Fergus Falls City Council meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
Because of this, a letter from Joshua Carlson, that appears to have been written by an attorney, has been circulating in the community denouncing the move as a backroom deal calling himself a whistleblower. I don’t think public meetings are considered backroom deals and if Carlson was so interested in this why did he not attend the meeting? A copy of the letter Carlson wrote was placed in the crack of the storm door at my house and another copy was placed in our drop box for the Daily Journal. It also appears to have been deposited in many more places around town. Of course the person dropping off these letters is anonymous per the handwritten note accompanying the letter. I was surprised to get the letter, usually this particular anonymous person just sends an encrypted email. So now this anonymous person knows where I live, how nice.
The reality is the AAC and City Council have the right to choose and approve whichever company they see fit to manage the airport. They are not bound to the process that L&B uses or to whom they endorse. That’s why we have an Airport Advisory Committee and a City Council that votes to approve proposals. L&B does not have the final say, they only have a process and a recommendation called an endorsement.
I am of the opinion that we need to keep airport management local. That keeps the profits local too.
At the Daily Journal, we are big believers in shopping locally as much as possible as small businesses and their owners make up the backbone of America. And it’s even better for the community when that business owner resides in the town they do business in.
Why would any local resident think it’s a bad idea to have a local company manage the airport? By insinuating that a public meeting held to discuss proposals for local airport management is a backroom deal is ludicrous.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
