ALEXANDRIA — The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team took the ice for the first time in 2021 against perennial rival Alexandria. The hosting Cardinals would use a barrage of goals to upend the Otters 5-1 Friday.
The Cardinals got on the board late in the first period as Peyton Boesl flipped in a goal at 12:59 off assists from Riley Nyberg and Ella Johnson. Alexandria would score again before the end of the period as Ella Westlund tapped in a goal off a Anna Doherty pass.
Alexandria would add two more goals in the second period as Keely Christenson and Hanley Block each tallied a goal, pushing the lead to 4-0.
The Otters would get on the board midway through the third period as Piper Andrew scored Fergus Falls’ first goal of the season on a Marilyn Karsnia pass. With time winding down, Alexandria regained its four-goal lead on a Lauren Maras score in the final minute.
“We played a very good hockey team tonight and our inexperience showed,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “We have something to build on now, it definitely refocuses our practice habits.”
Fergus Falls goalie Anna Jyrkas recorded 41 saves in the game, while the Otters managed to put 17 shots on net.
The Otters will have to have a short memory as they head back on the ice Saturday to take on Rocori-River Lakes at 3 p.m. in Richmond.
