Looking at last week’s release of a Pentagon task force’s UFO report, I think many things and thoughts still remain in the dark. For some, the report was an exciting step toward proving that something is out there but the report does not contain any proof of aliens.
Basically, the report, which had 144 unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), states that the government could only confirm one of the cases and that the rest were unknown — but probably not aliens.
Personally, I stand somewhere in the middle of all this. While I don’t believe that we are the only “life” in the universe, I am also not really sold on people’s reports of seeing “little green men” or “flying saucers.” My thoughts on the report are that some of these UABs are probably classified prototype aircrafts that the U.S. government is working on. This was also speculated in the report that it was either ours or theirs (foreign countries’ classified aircrafts).
While I am not someone that really buys into the hype on aliens traveling to visit our planet, I am in favor of a task force in regards to national security. The Biden administration recently completed airstrikes on Iran militia groups’ facilities based in Syria and Iraq. The future of war and defense will be based around technology and stopping unmanned devices from harming our soldiers and country.
So, if there are any alien lifeforms that have visited or plan to visit Earth, I believe that the intelligence community will know or has known well in advance. And if there are, I hope that they are peaceful and can share their technology for space travel with us.
Fourth of July
This weekend is the Fourth of July.
While I am always excited to see fireworks and celebrate America’s independence from England, it has become increasingly hard to stay up to get glimpse of the “bombs bursting in air.” As a kid, I remember waiting all day for fireworks and seeing the 30-minute payoff in all its glory. I also remember coming home and watching the news and seeing big cities’ fireworks displays and wanting to be a part of something that grand.
My children have only seen fireworks twice. For one, they are still young and they have to stay up past their bedtime to see them (and they don’t sleep in). Secondly, we do not have a Fourth of July fireworks display in the city on that day. Both times that my children have seen fireworks came after a festival.
I really wish that Fergus Falls would resume its Fourth of July fireworks display. I realize that the cost of the display isn’t something that the city wanted to take from the budget, but it would be nice to resume it for the upcoming 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls in 2022. Just a thought.
Olympics
I don’t know about you, but the Olympics have quietly creeped up on me. With the trials currently going on before the games begin on July 23, several athletes are pushing to become the next big star at the games.
Current star, gymnast Simone Biles, recenlty locked up a spot on the gymnastics team. Another standout has been runner Sha’Carri Richardson, the winner of the 100-meter dash. Richardson clocked in at 10.86 seconds after the recent death of her biological mother. Richardson may be this Olympics Florence Griffth Joyner or Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
Besides the big names, I like to take in the less than talked about Olympic sports. I enjoy watching water polo and trampoline (yes, I knew I should have continued to work on my flips when I was younger). I may also sit and watch a few basketball games as well.
One thing that I will miss about this year’s (technically last year’s) summer Olympic games is Michael Phelps. The most dominant Olympian and swimmer of all-time will not be participating in these games. After winning 28 medals, 23 of them golds, he has stuck to his guns on remaining retired.
Phelps’s fingerprints and influence are all over the U.S. swim team. An article in the New York Times discussed that he keeps tabs on several of the current Olympic swimmers and offers advice and encouragement. It is funny to think at 35 years old, Phelps is basically the wise-grandfather figure for many of this year’s team.
While he may not be in the pool representing the red, white and blue, a lasting impression has pushed a new crop of young American athletes to strive for excellence just as Phelps did.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.