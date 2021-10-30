Birds flew overhead on a sunny and still morning in late October 1971, at the Great Northern Railroad station north of downtown Fergus Falls.
A group of passengers waited outside the station on the platform, next to railroad tracks. They were ready to board the eastbound Red River train at 9:12 a.m.
For many of them, this would be a personal and historic trip to Minneapolis, since 1971 was the final year, 50 years ago, for passenger trains passing through Fergus Falls.
Within a few minutes, the train passed underneath the North Union Avenue bridge, just northwest of the train station.
Finally the passenger train, clanking across the tracks, came to a screeching halt at the train station. People heard the hissing of the air pump which produced pressure for the brakes on the train.
A train conductor approached the open door to one of the passenger cars. He leaned down and set in position a step stool for passengers to use while getting off the train.
Five minutes later the conductor yelled, “Final call to board the train to Alexandria and points beyond.”
Passengers also used the step stool getting onto the train.
After passengers were seated and gave their tickets to a train employee, a conductor entered the passenger car, and said, “Last call for breakfast. Last and final call for breakfast.”
Some passengers then headed to the dining car.
The train began its journey at 6:30 a.m. in Grand Forks. After stopping in Hillsboro, the train reached Fargo at 8:01 a.m. After a stop in Barnesville, the next train stop was in Fergus Falls.
Heading eastward, the passenger train passed along the north side of Pebble Lake on its journey to Alexandria, where the arrival time was 10:01 a.m.
There were two more stops, at Sauk Centre and St. Cloud, before the train arrived in Minneapolis at 12:35 p.m. For those departing the train in Minneapolis, it was only a walk of about three blocks to downtown.
The return trip home
After a half day of business or shopping in Minneapolis, people could board the train for the return trip to Fergus Falls, starting at 4:55 p.m. To many, it was perfect timing, with the opportunity to purchase an evening meal in the Red River dining car.
Heading west, the train reached St. Cloud at 6:08 p.m.
After departing Alexandria at 7:24 p.m., the train passed alongside Pelican Lake near Ashby a short while later.
Passengers, looking to the left, had a panoramic view, often breathtaking, of the lake from the tracks that were many feet higher than the lake level.
Several minutes later the train passengers looked to the south and saw Pebble Lake. The Red River arrived in Fergus Falls at 8:18 p.m.
The Western Star train, which traveled between Seattle and Chicago, also passed through Fergus Falls until 1971.
Curtailing train passenger service, 50 years ago, coincided with the opening of the interstate highway system. Amtrak, which started in 1971, has a route through Fargo and Detroit Lakes.
Today, the railroad route from Fergus Falls to Alexandria, and then to Osakis, is part of the Central Lakes Trail for hikers and bikers.
Wentz ties to Fergus Falls
Jim and Bev Schaack and their three boys moved to Fergus Falls in October 1962. Jim managed White Drug in downtown Fergus Falls.
Their daughter, Cathy, who later became the mother of future NDSU Bison and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, was born in Fergus Falls on Nov. 25, 1964.
The family later moved to Jamestown, North Dakota, in 1970, after Jim was promoted to White Drug supervisor.
Jim is deceased but Bev still lives in Jamestown. This past Sunday she joined family members on the West Coast, seeing her grandson Carson lead the Colts past the San Francisco 49ers.
Bev still appreciates her friends in Fergus Falls.