Once upon a time, quite some time ago, there was a boy who was getting ready to start kindergarten. Upon learning about a severe peanut and tree nut allergy, his preschool quickly banned those products from the premises with no complication.
When speaking to the boy's school prior to kindergarten starting, the administration and teaching staff was not willing to remove these products from their school food offerings, let alone asking students not to bring these products to school for lunch.
The mother of the child argued that if South Dakota State University can have a nut-free campus, a rural public school system shouldn't have issues instituting the guidelines to ensure the safety of the students; but the argument continued.
It became increasingly clear that staff didn't realize that food allergies are not the same as watery eyes and runny noses when they insisted that it was too difficult for teachers to carry an epipen and they didn't want the boy to carry the epipen on his person — they scoffed when it was stressed that food allergies can lead to death.
The boy almost didn't end up attending school because, surely, the school administration, who felt that they were smarter and more educated than a parent who had been dealing with the allergies alongside a medical team for a number of years, knew what was best for that student. They felt that the boy's epipen should remain in the office, at the very farthest distance away from the playground, where recess occurred immediately after lunch with peanut butter-smeared fingers and faces — all things that could cause the boy to go into anaphylactic shock and, potentially, die.
Finally, an agreement was reached in which the student would sit with one single friend at a nut-free table in a nut-filled cafeteria at a table on the outskirts of the room. Initially, the school insisted his epipen would be handed off from staff person to staff person, but that did not happen and, once again, they suggested it remain in the office — definitely not an option. The school eventually agreed to let the boy carry his epipen, and he has been thus far in the educational journey.
The mother of the child shared that school staff was worse to deal with than parents and children themselves. When the boy was invited to birthday parties or sleepovers, parents catered to the child's allergies and ensured that they were making their homes safe for the child. Within the classroom, which the school did make nut-free, the child's classmates were highly aware of what could and could not be brought into the classroom and would regularly read labels to ensure they were keeping their classmate safe. The school system, however, fought against doing the care minimum to keep the child safe.
Stepping into my own life — I have multiple children that I care about that have nut allergies. I know how serious they are. I am well-versed in how to use an epipen (it isn't hard) and how to dole out Benadryl, if necessary. I know how to read a food label when shopping. I know how to check a bag to ensure that nothing within it is harmful to a child. I know how to disinfect and Google and find information to keep these kids safe when they are in my care. It might be a little extra work, but it isn't difficult.
When I was in high school, a high school student who was well aware of their peanut allergy in a nearby town went into anaphylactic shock and had to use an epipen because a student on the other side of the classroom opened a candy bar that contained peanuts.
Not too terribly long ago, a girl accidentally ingested peanut butter at family camp and initially, she seemed fine — she ended up dying after going anaphylactic shock later and her epipens not working.
Nut allergies, both peanut and tree nut, need to be taken seriously. Food allergies in general need to be taken seriously. It seems like there is a "nothing bad has happened yet" approach to so much these days, including allergies.
My question is: what has to happen for something like a severe food allergy to be taken seriously? Does a student have to die before a school takes it seriously? What can be done? Seriously, I'm asking.