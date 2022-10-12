Now that the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has folded tents and put away its fake monarchs, it’s time to talk about medieval European democracies. Yes! Elections, assemblies and freedoms existed.
Poland as early as the 1000’s has records of the Veleti — a tribe electing their own leaders and meeting in assembly, arguing until all agreed. Later on, a more formal system developed in the 1400s, called the Nobles’ Democracy or the Golden Liberty.
In England, the barons’ rebellion and the signing of Magna Carta in 1215 had forced the king to give nobles rights & established Parliament. It wasn’t like this Golden Liberty.
All Polish nobles (szlachta) had rights and privileges regardless of their rank or wealth. Effectively, 15% of the population had control over Poland’s parliament (Sejm) and could vote for their king. They also established religious tolerance and other republican ideals and achievements. The Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth was vibrant, multi-ethnic & religiously diverse.
The Polish Sejm also had “liberum veto,” alas. Any single member of Parliament could veto pending legislation. Just one magnate bribed by foreign powers could derail the assembly. Miserly nobles refused paying more taxes for defense & modernization, all further weakening the Commonwealth against its neighbors. The Commonwealth was invaded and dismantled in the late 1700s.
Before Golden Liberty was Frisian freedom, which is not about beautiful black war-chargers running free. Frisia is a low-lying coastal area on the strong North Sea, so named after the ancient Frisii tribe. Most of it is part of The Netherlands or Germany today.
The Frisii of antiquity lived above the wet on artificial hills called terps and farmed and kept cattle and sheep among swamps and salt marshes and rivers. The Roman knew that coast to be full of fearsome pirates. After the Frisii’s depopulation, Saxons repopulated Frisia in the 400s. These new Frisians controlled much of modern-day Holland until Charlemagne’s rise and Frisian languages are closely related to English.
Frisians stood firm in their clogs while feudalism swept Europe. Even as forced subjects of Charlemagne or his vassals, they wanted the freedom to elect leaders for their defense, build dikes and run their own affairs. They got it, through frequent rebellion and heroic battles – but not as a whole, all at once. Frisia was too decentralized for that. Every Frisian had the right to be called a freeman: no nobles, no serfs.
From the early 800s to around 1500, Frisians held onto their freedom to elect their own judges and a magistrate-governor (Podestaat), to represent the Emperor, despite strenuous efforts otherwise by various nobles or pirates.
Much of Frankish-held Frisia was plagued by Norse raids and rulers through the 800s. When the Viking pirate Rudolf invaded and tried to collect Danegeld, the Frisians said no, we owe taxes only to our king. They fought and killed 500 out of 800 Vikings, driving off the survivors.
Even firmer in reply was the Battle of Norditi in 884. Over 10,000 Danish Vikings were killed. After that, the Danes fully withdrew from East Frisia for easier pickings elsewhere.
By the 1400s, Frisia was in tumult. Wealthy landowners (“headmen”) grabbed power as untitled nobles and judges. Headmen split into two factions. Civil war brewed. In 1498, one faction asked for help from the Duke of Saxony. The Duke came in and conquered Friesland instead. Frisian freedom ended at the hands of the Habsburgs. In 1515, a peasants’ rebellion began. By 1523, its leaders were captured and executed. For the next 25 years, Frisians fruitlessly kept demanding their freedoms back.
Catholic Habsburgs wanted to stamp out Protestant heresy throughout the Netherlands. The resultant Dutch Revolt against King Philip II of Spain in 1566 started the Eighty Years’ War. The Netherlands was torn by war and ever-switching foreign rule — Spanish, French, Dutch-British, Austrian – before finally having a sovereign monarchy installed in 1815.
In response, the Dutch became even more multilingual and diehard about freedom of religion, assembly and thought. By 1600 Amsterdam was the bookshop of Europe: the go-to to find banned books. Holland had paper mills, could and would publish anything (banned or not) in multiple languages and distribute them throughout Europe. By 1618 they were publishing newspapers. Freedom of the press started here!
In 1625, The Dutch founded Nieuw Amsterdam — our New York — losing it to the British in 1664. New York led in the American Revolution. It’s where one-third of all our Revolutionary battles were fought and New York values were key to the ratification of our Bill of Rights, especially the first Amendment.
The Polish Golden Liberty was also key to our founding: Count Casimir Pulaski, a Polish military hero, emigrated here to fight as a general in the Continental Army. He saved George Washington’s life and died fighting for our independence, a great American hero.