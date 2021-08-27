Many psychologists say that watching baseball on TV, or in person at town baseball games, is a nice diversion for three or so hours from all the troubles in the world.
Documentarian Ken Burns points out that, since the early 20th century, baseball has been considered America’s national pastime.
“Baseball is the sport that has defined America the most, playing a massive role in America’s overall culture,” Burns said. “Presidents would regularly attend baseball games. Icons such as Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson are now discussed in American history textbooks for the impacts they made on our country.”
Mention the name Harmon Killebrew and many Minnesotans get a warm feeling inside. This slugger for the Minnesota Twins was not only a great player but also fit into the role of “Minnesota Nice.”
Harmon has left this world but is by no means forgotten.
Across Minnesota, nothing beats sitting in your ballpark in towns big and small.
Football is popular, but in many small communities which don’t have high schools, nothing beats town baseball. It’s heartwarming to see 100 to 300 people gathering on a weekend night, under the lights, to cheer for their hometown teams.
Some ballparks in Minnesota communities, including those in Otter Tail County, have nice seating areas. In smaller towns, fans are happy just to position lawn chairs along the first base and third base lines.
Purchasing a hot dog and soft drink, for a modest sum, makes the evening complete. In some towns you make due with the purchase of a Coors Light.
Three years ago I reported on attending the regional town baseball tournament in Dent, my wife Sharon’s hometown southwest of Perham. It was a great time under the lights at Jake Wolford Field.
Sharon, me and son Mark sat in lawn chairs along the first base line. Our dog Maggie, a golden retriever, came along with us and retrieved one of the foul balls.
“Old-fashioned small-town team baseball is the glue that holds many communities together,” says Tom Tomashek, co-author of the book, “Minnesota Town Ball.”
In towns such as Dent, baseball generates a great sense of pride and passion among its residents.
This year the final state tournament town baseball games, in three classes, will be held Labor Day weekend.
John Runningen
reunion takeaways
John Runningen, who was back home from Atlanta the weekend of Aug. 13 for his 50th Fergus Falls High School class reunion, provided me with some takeaways after gathering with classmates from 1971.
“We have many very successful people who grew up in Fergus Falls during the ‘Wonder Years’ from the 1950s to the 1970s,” Runningen said.
“All feel very close to the community where we grew up. Classmates also connect the lessons learned in the excellent public schools to success in business and family life. This has taken some all over the world.”
Runningen said that, despite the added wrinkles and gray hair, most of the classmates were readily recognized.
“We picked up right where we left off from our 40th class reunion back in 2011,” he said. “The biggest difference is that more of us, in 2021, are now grandparents.”
He said classmates take great delight in the “little clones” that their children were raising.
“Needless to say, we are all very proud of our grandkids. Now that we are beyond retirement age, we have more time to enjoy them.”
Footnotes: About 160 people, 100 classmates and 60 spouses, attended the Saturday evening gathering on Aug. 14 at Elks Point.
There were 301 in the FFHS Class of 1971, of which 31 classmates have died since graduation.
“These missing friends were honored by Rod Spidahl and Beth Reinan Vanderlinden reading their names in memory,” Runningen said. “Rod also recorded great stories and memories on video.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
