The members of American Legion Auxiliary Adamson Norman Unit 30 of Fergus Falls, would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States armed forces.
We appreciate the sacrifices you have made for our country, the service you have given and continue to give, protecting the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause today to remember and thank those who have fought for our country and have so bravely protected us.
The official state of Minnesota Veterans Day program will be held virtually this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A 30 minute recorded program will be available starting at 8 a.m. Veterans Day, Nov. 11, on the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs website at Minnesota veteran.org/Veterans Day 2020. The recorded program will be hosted by U.S. Army Gulf War veteran and WCCO-TV reporter Reg Chapman. It will include music and remarks from Gov. Tim Waltz and others.
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs invites all Minnesotans to celebrate and honor all veterans who have served our state and country.
Jeanne Schetnan, President
American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 30
