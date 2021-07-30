On the front of today’s edition of this newspaper there is a story about the city of Fergus Falls set to receive $1.5 million in Federal COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). This is good and welcome news for the city and we the taxpayers. According to cbpp.org the funds can be used for the following:
• Support public health expenditures.
• Address the negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency.
• Replace lost public sector revenue.
• Provide premium pay for essential workers.
• Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
These are all good things to use the funds on and are things we would expect a city to use it for. The big question is how will the City of Fergus Falls use the funds? Of the five areas the funds can be used I dislike the idea of replacing public sector revenue as it could be used to cover bad past management. Supporting public health expenditures and providing premium pay for essential workers are good thoughts, however, I think the best thing to use the funds for is to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
And I’m not talking about replacing current infrastructure. I’m talking about new infrastructure to expand the city by building new neighborhoods. To do that we would need to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. The city of Fergus Falls is experiencing a housing shortage due to the under development of new neighborhoods.
Over the past 20 years or so Fergus Falls has had at least 300 hundred less homes built than other comparable communities. This has heavily contributed to the housing situation we find ourselves in today.
If we can get the infrastructure in place then curbs, gutters and houses can be added later, perhaps when the price of building materials comes back to a manageable level.
As I mentioned at the start of this column this is good and welcome news. What is even better news is that Otter Tail County is slated to receive $11.3 million in Federal COVID-19 relief funds through the same ARP act according to blandinonbroadband.org (more to come on that).
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
