Gert Larson, who still lives in her own home on the southeast side of Lake Alice, turned 105 on Easter Sunday.
A sign on her front yard stated, “Help Gert celebrate 105 years with a toot and a wave.” She waved from inside her front window to many people passing by on foot or in cars.
Now and then she stepped outside from her side door, talking to people while using social distancing.
In recent months Gert has used her trusty 1939 Singer sewing machine to sew masks for nursing home staff and residents.
“We gave Gert a toot of the horn as my 97-year-old mother and I took a drive on Easter weekend,” said Mary Melby Christenson who graduated with Gert’s daughter, Margaret, from Fergus Falls High School in 1966.
Margaret was home from the Twin Cities for her mother’s big celebration Easter weekend.
Another 1966 FFHS graduate and current resident of Nevada, Roger Bjorklund, had a large birthday cake delivered to Gert.
“I’ve known Gert since I was 3 years old,” he said. “It has been great to visit her when I’m back in Fergus, and also visiting with her on the phone. She’s sharp as a tack.”
Pete Ellingson, FFHS Class of 1965, grew up near the Larson home at Lake Alice.
“This is great about Gert, such a wonderful person, reaching the age of 105,” Ellingson said. “She put on some really nice parties for her kids back in our old neighborhood days.”
Gert’s late husband, Ed, was a partner in Olson, Enstad, Larson real estate company. He died in 1989.
Gert was the Sunday school teacher at First Lutheran Church for John Runningen who later graduated from FFHS in 1971. Ed Larson was the boss for Runningen’s grandfather.
A few months ago Gert sent a face mask to Runningen who now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.
“This was for my grandson,” he said. “The mask had the Twins logo.”
Wrote Gert to John, “Here is something he can’t get down there in Georgia.”
Runningen grew up on West Summit Avenue in Fergus Falls. Gert is aware that Runningen’s 50th class reunion will be delayed until 2022 in light of the nation’s recovery from COVID-19.
“She looks forward to seeing me next year,” Runningen said. “We have lots of great family connections that we both remember and cherish.”
Some thoughts about
infrastructure repairs
Back in 2005 the Interstate 35W bridge near downtown Minneapolis was deemed to be “structurally deficient.”
Instead of immediately addressing repairs or replacement, lawmakers kicked the can down the road. The bridge was scheduled for replacement but not until the year 2020.
Two years later, in 2007, the bridge collapsed, killing 13 people and injuring 145 individuals.
This tragedy shocked the state of Minnesota into action.
Passed by the Legislature in 2008 was a 5 cent per gallon increase to the gasoline tax which raised needed revenues for roads and bridges. Republican legislators broke ranks that year, joining Democrats to override Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s gas tax veto.
Minnesota’s current gas tax is 28.6 cents per gallon, up 3 cents since 2008.
Here locally, Otter Tail County commissioners have raised taxes, when needed, to address road and bridge repairs. County residents, during public forums, have supported increased taxes when public safety is at stake.
County license tab fees, county half-cent sales tax dollars, state grants and federal funding augment road and bridge funding coming from county taxpayers through annual property taxes.
Otter Tail County residents have expressed their desire for their roadways and bridges to be maintained at the highest level.
The federal gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon has not been raised since 1993. Lawmakers in Washington need to step up to the plate and do their part. They have kicked the can down the road the past 28 years.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
