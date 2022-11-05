The lutefisk season, in most areas of Otter Tail County at churches and restaurants, doesn’t start until it is close to Thanksgiving.
Some county residents got a jump on the lutefisk season by traveling to Richland Lutheran Church, north of Wahpeton near Walcott, N.D., on Friday, Oct. 28. Our group from Fergus Falls arrived close to 12:30 p.m. at the start of this annual feed.
“We’ve been serving lutefisk here at our church since 1931,” said volunteer server Ron Daugherty. “The exceptions were two years during World War II and the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
The menu has not changed much over the years. Guests can still expect what church volunteers describe as “flaky lutefisk, mouthwatering meatballs and creamy hand-peeled mashed potatoes.”
But that’s not all.
This year church planners ordered 950 pounds of fish for close to 1,000 lutefisk lovers, 4,200 pieces of lefse, 400 pounds of hamburger, 140 pounds of cabbage for coleslaw, 65 pounds of cranberries, 80 pounds of sugar and lots and lots of butter.
“It’s great, after the pandemic, to again serve people a family style Scandinavian comfort meal of lutefisk, meatballs and all the fixings,” Daugherty said.
Our group from Fergus Falls came to Richland Lutheran Church after seeing a flier posted at the Viking Café. Pat Shol will again serve lutefisk at the Viking Café from pre-Thanksgiving to Christmas.
The Hintgen family also has lutefisk at home, cooked by my wife Sharon and served with mashed potatoes and a white sauce, closer to Christmas.
Some lutefisk feeds, such as Richland Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Barnesville, have melted butter that can be poured over the lutefisk. I personally prefer the white sauce poured over both the lutefisk and mashed potatoes.
Favorite methods for preparing lutefisk are placing it in the oven or boiling. The secret is not to overcook lutefisk. The fish is done when it flakes easily with a fork.
Adams vividly recalls his love for baseball
As the 2022 major league baseball season comes to an end, with the World Series, here’s a baseball story that’s well worth repeating.
On Aug. 26, 1945, shortly after the end of World War II, the Elbow Lake town baseball team hosted rival Wendell in playoff action.
Pitching for Wendell, on his birthday, was 23-year-old Merwin Adams, a farmer.
Today, 77 years later, the 100-year-old Adams recalls that game like it was just yesterday.
“We took an early 2-0 lead but Elbow Lake tied us in the seventh inning,” said Adams, today residing with his wife, Cathy, along Weyrens Road in Fergus Falls.
The game was still tied 2-2 after nine innings. Wendell added two runs, but not until the top of the 16th inning. Elbow Lake failed to score in the bottom half of the inning.
Writing previously about this game was editor C.A. Ray of the Elbow Lake newspaper.
“Adams, amazingly, pitched all 16 innings,” wrote Ray. “Elbow Lake also had a strong pitcher in the person of Arnold ‘Red’ Johnson who also pitched the entire game.”
Each pitcher notched 13 strikeouts during that historic game 77 years ago.
Happy birthday to Gary Puckett
You know you’re really getting old when one of your favorite rock stars from the 1960s, Gary Puckett, has reached the age of 80. The big day for Gary, who has ties to Pelican Rapids, was on Oct. 17.
Puckett, who tours with oldies performers, announced his upcoming 80th birthday to his fans starting late this past summer.
He was born in Hibbing in 1942. Puckett and his mother resided at the home of his grandparents in Pelican Rapids when his father, Arlon, served overseas in the military during World War II.
After the war, Gary moved with his parents to the state of Washington. The singer now resides in Clearwater, Florida