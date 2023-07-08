I recently got to attend the Kiwanis International Convention that was held in Minneapolis this year. Being a Kiwanian was important to me before attending but after getting to see all the love and service my fellow Kiwanians have I knew I was in the right place.
This year’s theme was “Nurture the Future” which follows the Kiwanis motto of "Serving the Children of the World” to a tee. One of the main topics was mentoring and how many benefits there are in being a good mentor. One quote that stuck with me is when Clint Pulver said “Focus on making moments instead of memories.” This can mean many things to different people but to me it reminded me of the powerful moments in my life that my past mentors in my life have made on me. Sometimes you don’t know you made a “moment” to someone but they will always have it.
All of the speakers and classes were focused on different aspects of leadership and ideas on how to improve your club. I attended a class on how to be a stronger ally with our LGBTQIA+ within Kiwanis and it was enlightening to hear from people my age talking about things so important to them at such an amazing event.
I was lucky enough to attend the Signature Project breakfast where the 2022-2023 Signature Project winners were announced. Signature Projects are service projects that Kiwanis groups participate in on an annual basis. Let me remind you this was an international convention and it was an amazing experience to see what my fellow Kiwanians are doing all over the world to serve the children in their areas.
I brought home such a different perspective on what being a part of Kiwanis means, like they say “Kids need Kiwanis” and so do I.
