To church and back the family went when the world was tucked safely between the two — family and church. Sunday was left for the Savior because He saved the world and thus bowing before Him was only natural. Wisdom was sought and pulpits preached from.
Expand the world did — the world over and as busy got busier things began to revolve around more than family. Work and activities competed with the quiet of the home and little churches no longer dotted the countryside as mergers birthed bigger and better.
No longer noticed were the families missing and missing, too, was an awareness of their needs. Community expanded and one could “get away” so-to–speak with much cause after all, who knew?
Bigger isn’t always better but neither is it all bad. Intentional community could still be found but make no mistake — sustainability wasn’t possible as many did not know of the needs of their neighbor. Out the door some went from the church — staying far away.
The next generation came with little knowledge of neighbor to neighbor and slipping through the cracks was not uncommon. So common was it that due dignity of the Sabbath came and went and the country churches were hit or miss as most had gone missing.
Grandpa’s and Grandma’s took note that the next generation no longer sat beside them. No doubt some planted elsewhere but incognito they’d come and go. Grandparents looked for the familiar of what the greats had taught as parents began to loosen the slack. Not so grand was the attempt to come let us worship the Lord.
Bowing down now came in many forms and soon in the valley below commandments were created anew forgetting what the Almighty can do and has done. Worshiping the fatted calf became easier as the throne was now occupied by many a god other than the One who created.
Yet, beckon He did and still does because our God is ever faithful. Back in Genesis 28:15 His promises were given. “Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.”
Turns out that our God and Maker has been there since the beginning and it will remain so.
His doors are always open. Never forget that He is for you. Rom. 8:31 reminds us, “If God is for us, who can be against us?” Turns out that those who’ve gone before us in the pews of the little country churches knew more than we thought. It wasn’t an old fashioned faith but a faith of our fathers living still — as it was in the beginning and now and ever shall be. Amen.
