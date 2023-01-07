Dennis Anderson was named new Otter boys basketball coach for the 1966-67 season, coming from Ada to replace Ken Naffziger who took a new coaching job in Oregon. Also coming to Fergus Falls from Ada was Anderson’s assistant, Wally Pearson.



