Dennis Anderson was named new Otter boys basketball coach for the 1966-67 season, coming from Ada to replace Ken Naffziger who took a new coaching job in Oregon. Also coming to Fergus Falls from Ada was Anderson’s assistant, Wally Pearson.
Otter fans knew this was good news. Anderson and Pearson, in the spring of 1966, had coached Ada to the state tournament during a one-class system in Minnesota high school boys basketball.
Many memories of Anderson in Fergus Falls come to mind following his passing in Moorhead on Dec. 22.
Anderson coached the Otter boys for six years. It was during this period of time when Anderson, Pearson and Glen Mesker started the Otter summer basketball camp at Eagle Lake, south of Battle Lake. The camp later moved to Pine Lake west of Dent and southwest of Perham.
One of the guest summer coaches was Duane Baglien, former Otter boys coach who later led Edina to three consecutive state basketball titles in the late 1960s.
The crowning achievement for the 1966-67 Otters, under the direction of Anderson, was a one-point win over archrival Moorhead on Dec. 23, 1966. The game was played with 2,000-plus fans in attendance at the old Fergus Falls High School Gymnasium, now the Roosevelt Gymnasium.
Moorhead had possession of the basketball and, with 21 seconds remaining in the final period of play, planned to take the final shot with the game tied 49-49.
Pat Driscoll of Moorhead, star guard for the Spuds, was pressured and took some backward steps while dribbling. He stepped on the centerline, resulting in an over-and-back violation.
Otter senior Les Anderson made a three-point play, a basket and free throw to give the Otters a 52-49 lead with 15 seconds left in the game. Driscoll made a basket with eight seconds left to cut the Otter lead to 52-51, but Fergus held on for the victory.
Otter sophomore Karl Beck led the team with 15 points. Les and fellow senior Glen Soliah each had 14 points.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better pre-Christmas Eve present,” said Fergus Falls School Supt. Lew Wermager after the game.
The Otters, after defeating Moorhead in the nail biter at home, were ranked 10th in the state by the Minneapolis Star.
“I remember Dennis as being a very intense and principled coach,” says Lloyd Anderson, team member and twin brother of Les. “He wanted to make sure we would not be out hustled by any opponent. We ran ‘Laker drills’ and ‘Burma Roads’ as part of our daily practice routine. But we became a better team for it.”
Adds Lloyd Anderson, “Exciting times. RIP Coach!”
Dennis Anderson coached at MSU, Moorhead, for three years. He and his wife, Norma, built a log home at the lake near Dent and Dennis taught and coached in Frazee. The couple had three children.
Beck recalls Anderson coaching him in three different sports in high school.
“I also worked at the Otter Basketball Camp for a few years,” Beck added. “Dennis was such a positive individual and a great influence on so many student athletes.”
In 1968-69, Beck’s senior year at Fergus Falls High School, the Anderson-coached Otters defeated state-ranked teams Minneapolis Central and Bemidji.
“We had a two-overtime battle with a great Pelican Rapids team that defeated Moorhead in District 23.”
Beck played college basketball at Concordia College in Moorhead and recalls playing Moorhead State, coached by Anderson, in 1973.
As a college senior, Beck’s Concordia team defeated Anderson’s Moorhead State team on two occasions. He made four free throws near the end of the game in the first win and scored 17 points in the second victory over the Dragons.
“I met Denny in the hallway when we were both leaving the second game,” Beck recalls. “He was so gracious and complimentary. Denny was always positive and I always enjoyed seeing him.”