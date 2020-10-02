In the recent debate on Sept. 24, Senate candidates Michele Anderson and incumbent Bill Ingebrigtsen were asked “How will you work across differences and divides?”
Ingebrigtsen talked about the importance of building relationships at the Capitol, which gave me pause. Anyone who follows our state legislator closely knows Ingebrigtsen has strained relationships at the Capitol in recent years around issues like LCCMR funding. Most recently, he lost any goodwill remaining with many of his colleagues, when he said that “racism is just a sidebar,” when speaking about the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
How does a white, rural legislator know whether or not racism is a “sidebar” to an event that happened in a community he does not directly serve?
From ending racial disparities to infrastructure investment to agriculture, this is a time when our legislators need to work together and hear each other’s concerns about the specific communities they serve. How can we expect to have urban legislators take us seriously here in rural Minnesota, when our representatives are writing them off completely in press conferences, and not giving their bills hearings?
It is clear from her response to this question, that Michele Anderson, with her experience working across rural and urban communities and finding common ground and solidarity will bring respect, collaboration and problem-solving to the Capitol, which we desperately need right now.
Jake Krohn
Fergus Falls
