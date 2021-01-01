Budd Andrews of Pelican Rapids, who turned 100 on Dec. 22, over the years had a long list of hobbies that won him the admiration of relatives and friends.
I first became acquainted with Budd in the 1970s when he and his wife, Marguerite, were active volunteers with the Otter Tail County Historical Society. At that time my wife Sharon was executive director of the historical society.
Among his hobbies that I especially remember were renovations of a 1920s house car (camper), creating marionettes (puppets), maple syrup collection and preparation, making and sharing his great-tasting sumac juice, carving wooden frogs, collecting agates, leading nature hikes and collecting edible plants.
Budd, who served as a bombardier with the Army Air Corps during World War II, was part of what many Americans refer to as “the greatest generation.” He authored a book, “Budd’s War, No Hero, Just Doing My Job.”
During his working years Budd was the adult agricultural instructor in Pelican Rapids.
His daughter, Kate Andrews, remembers students of Budd becoming familiar with Budd’s house car, a camper of sorts, in the school shop. That’s where Budd restored the house car in his off hours.
Thirty years ago, on Labor Day weekend 1990, Budd graciously allowed our 9-year-old son Paul the opportunity to ride in his house car during one of the parades near Rollag, site of the annual steam threshers reunion.
The house car now resides at the Dalton steam thresher grounds.
One year Budd, at my request, entertained our son Paul and fellow Cub Scouts after school at his house in Pelican Rapids.
The kids were intrigued with Budd’s marionette puppets, his wooden frogs, agates and, best of all, Budd’s warm personality. They also appreciated cookies and milk provided by Marguerite.
Budd as a centenarian is loved by all in and near Pelican Rapids.
BBB offers feedback on auto extended warranties
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serves as a place to resolve marketplace issues between businesses and their customers.
BBB advises consumers to use extreme caution when entering into an extended auto service contract for your vehicle.
Many consumers report to BBB that they feel deceived by misleading advertising. They also state that requested repairs were not covered by policy administrators who act as third parties under contracts with CarShield and other extended auto service companies.
A St. Louis man told the BBB that he needed to hire an attorney to have repairs covered after he purchased an extended service contract from CarShield. The company eventually paid for the car repair and refunded the money the man paid for the policy.
CarShield was one of three extended-warranty companies to receive “F” ratings from the St. Louis BBB.
Another consumer told fellow consumers via the St. Louis BBB: “Please do not waste your time or money with this company (CarShield). Their advertising is misleading.
“They do not help get your car fixed but only take you through unnecessary hassle and frustration. Customer service is horrible and they do not try to rectify the situation, but only prolong it.
“When I had my car mechanic submit a claim who knew it would be the worst experience of my life. This company (CarShield) is only good for taking your money and not fixing your car as advertised.”
My advice is to set aside money for car repairs through a local bank or local credit union. Use this as a rainy-day fund.
It’s only fair, however, to mention that many car dealers have good and reputable extended-warranty programs. But CarShield is not one of them.
I am very disappointed that Chris Berman is making money off his CarShield sales pitches on TV.
I respect him as a sports broadcaster and anchor for ESPN. He is no doubt paid very well by ESPN and has been doing this since 1979. I don’t think he needs the money from CarShield.
