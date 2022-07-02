Life can definitely throw curveballs at us that we usually don’t see coming. Some are good, but most often than not Murphy’s law kicks in and we have very bad luck and bad times.
However, to emerge from those bad times and to witness that bright light leading to awesome days that we never thought we would ever experience again is awesome.
Just when the bleak days never seem to end, out comes something that is so wonderful and definitely unexpected. Something you could never have predicted or ever imagined.
To look someone in the eyes and realize that true love is not only possible again, but is real and humbling. Then a new chapter begins.
The book of life that we keep writing is updated with new chapters and new adventures and new people.
Something that I have personally learned is that there is no rhyme or reason to how things shake out. Life comes and life goes. We lose those important people close to us, but we gain new people that open up whole new worlds to us.
Each of us reaches for that hand to hold in bad times and good times.
To feel that again after so many years of having to stifle one’s personality can take a little while to get used to.
The glorious thing is that through the whole process, we have another chance to learn more about ourselves and the world around us.
The lyrics from the song “Amazing” by the band Aerosmith sum it up perfectly,
“It’s amazing with the blink of an eye, you finally see the light
It’s amazing when the moment arrives that you know you’ll be alright
It’s amazing and I’m sayin’ a prayer for the desperate hearts tonight.”
