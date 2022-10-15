It’s apple season. Last weekend Eric and I were south of Minneapolis where apple orchards grace the landscape. I hadn’t visited an apple orchard since my son was in college, which takes me back more than 20 years. (You know you’re old when what seems like a recent memory was twenty years ago, uftah!) Anyway, my gracious husband agreed to my suggestion that we visit one since we were in the area. After locating a nearby orchard on the internet, Google maps directed us. We knew we were headed to the right place as we wandered down a dusty gravel road following a slow-moving line of cars. Upon arrival we found a carnival atmosphere with families playing, eating and carrying bags of apples. Apple picking tools were available for getting the luscious fruit from the tops of trees. A tractor pulled hay rack carted families around the orchard. There were varieties of apples that I had never heard of like Honey Gold, First Kiss and Sweetango, along with comfortable old friends like Honeycrisp and Haralson. We were invited to walk through the orchard and taste small apples that we found on the trees. My main goal was to experience a variety of apples. Wandering through the orchard, we nibbled on a small Honey Gold, tasted a Sweetango and a variety of others. The afternoon was flying and we needed to get home so we decided to play it safe and quickly picked a half dozen Honey Crisps. We also bought a caramel apple and two freshly baked apple fritters for the road. Visiting the orchard was fun, but time was not on our side and we climbed into the truck and headed north.
