Maybe you’ve heard this quote attributed to Betty Davis: “Getting old ain’t for sissies.” Having turned 85, I certainly acknowledge the truth behind those words. I have shortness of breath and balance issues, so I’m very careful getting around with my cane. I fell and broke both bones in my lower left leg last January, and I certainly don’t want to go through that calamity again.
Since I live alone, I’ve managed to take care of myself quite well for a guy my age. I have no trouble driving my car, but there are two periodic errands that have become challenging. One is food shopping. Thank goodness, Walmart has a motorized cart to drive. I can zip around so well, I am often tempted to do bumper cars with fellow old-timers. The other task is doing my wash at Syn Laundry in Fergus Falls. I usually put it off until I run out of clean underwear, and then I have to cowboy up and “get ‘er” done, which brings me to my story.
It was November the 10th, the day before Veterans Day. I lugged two large, plastic bags of dirty clothes into Syn Laundry. Just getting them out of my car and into the building was a struggle. I loaded the clothes into two giant washers and began putting quarters into the slots, when I started to feel weak. I was standing there with a handful of quarters, knowing I had to sit down right now! I turned to the lady at the next washer and asked her if she would help me. She smiled and said, “No problem.” I gave her the quarters, and she did the rest, including adding soap and Clorox to my whites. Lucky me! I had found someone to help me with my laundry.
Her name is Tanya Miller, and you might have seen her at the Fergus Falls M&H Gas Station, where she works as a cashier. She’s a 49-year-old single mom with three children and three grandchildren. She was born and raised in the cities before moving to Fergus Falls. She is bright, full of energy, and above all, she enjoys helping others.
While our clothes were in the dryers, we had time to visit. I mentioned that she certainly was an example of “Minnesota Nice,” a label I’ve come to recognize and admire, since moving here from back East. Tanya said, “Yes, people in smaller towns like Fergus are really nice. But most of the people in the cities seem more guarded.”
I agreed with her, since I had found the same difference back East. Folks in big cities tend to be more cautious. I asked Tanya about her willingness to help those in need, and what made her that way. She went on to explain:
“I have always been a helper; it’s in my DNA. For almost my whole life, I have been the one to step up and help my family and friends without hesitation or expecting anything in return. I lived on the thought that asking for help is never easy; so, mostly no one asked, I just offered. The world is a tough place filled with greed, so if even for a minute, I can soften the hardness of the world, I will.”
I’m so glad to have met you, Tanya. We need more people like you — folks willing to offer a helping hand.
And there are rewards that go far beyond money. Consider the rewards of kindness and generosity. It makes a person feel good.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.