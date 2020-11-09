Last week I wrote a lengthy article on adoption in observation of November being adoption awareness month. While I fully expected my own knowledge and understanding of the process to grow substantially, I wasn’t quite prepared for the responses I received from those gracious enough to speak up and speak out.
As I sat in my car, tears streaming down my face after the conclusion of two very emotional and heartfelt interviews, I realized that broaching difficult subject matter is something that is all too often overlooked. Feeling uncomfortable isn’t desirable, so why would someone voluntarily put themselves in a position to feel uncomfortable or potentially embarrass themselves? How many people are willing to broaden their own understanding by going directly to a source instead of hiding in safety behind a computer screen?
I can hit the internet and conduct research just as well as the next guy, but I know that without an immense amount of digging, the stories that I would find would not have been like those that I heard today.
Approaching the tough stuff is scary. I had no idea how my questions would be perceived, which is probably why I tend to avoid conversations that may be uncomfortable in my personal life. However, having conversations, admitting to my own ignorance, and asking questions that, admittedly, made me uncomfortable was the key to personal growth. The admission of all of those things opened the door to meaningful conversation. I was met with understanding and was granted so much grace while I was trying to “get it right” and unlearn some of the misconceptions I have been fostering for so long.
I am fully convinced that having difficult discussions are the basis for substantial learning. Impactful situations and conversations are the ones that stick with you the longest, the ones that make a difference. Stepping outside of my comfort zone and having these conversations is something that I will now strive for, advancing my growth as a person, my understanding of others, and my empathy for the unfamiliar.
Heather Kantrud is a reporter for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
