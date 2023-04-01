Today is April Fools’ Day and I personally do not like it. Yes, parts of it are funny and that is the only good thing about it. In the past I’ve had to endure my wife telling me she’s pregnant and one of my daughters doing the same and just about anything else they think I would fall for. In fact, as I am sitting here writing this column I’m thinking it’s time for some payback. Perhaps it’s time to announce that we are taking a huge family vacation or that my pick-up has blown up and I had to get a new one. You see the problem with this is that it just goes on and on from year to year like the Hatfields and McCoys. There are no winners, just lots of confusion and mixed emotions to go with the small humor it creates and the proverbial “that was a good one, wait till I get you back next year” quote that we have all heard before.
