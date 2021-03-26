April Fools’ Day is right around the corner and I personally do not like it. Yes, parts of it are funny and that is the only good thing about it. In the past I’ve had to endure my wife telling me she’s pregnant and one of my daughters doing the same and just about anything else they think I would fall for. In fact, as I am sitting here writing this column I’m thinking it’s time for some payback. Perhaps it’s time to announce that we are taking a huge family vacation or that my pickup has blown up and I had to get a new one. You see the problem with this is that it just goes on and on from year to year like the Hatfields and McCoys. There are no winners, just lots of confusion and mixed emotions to go with the small humor it creates and the proverbial “that was a good one, wait till I get you back next year” quote that we have all heard before.
I do not want to sound like a curmudgeon. After all there have been some really funny April Fools’ pranks played by the media and others throughout history. If you go to www.hoaxes.org you will find a list of the top 100 April Fools’ pranks of all time. When you are viewing this list remember that April Fools’ Day is worldwide so some of the top 100 pranks are foreign and may not be as funny to us as they are to others.
A few of my favorites from this list are: In 1992 National Public Radio revealed that Richard Nixon was running for president, again, with the slogan “I didn’t do anything wrong and I won’t do it again”.
In 1985 Sports Illustrated revealed that the New York Mets recruited a pitcher named Sidd Finch that could throw a 168 mph fastball beating the old record by 65 mph.
Taco Bell Corp. in 1996 took out a full page ad in six major newspapers announcing they had purchased the Liberty Bell and were renaming it Taco Liberty Bell. Citizens were outraged until it was revealed by Taco Bell as a joke. If you are a prankster April Fools’ Day is your day, but remember, there is always payback.
Ken Harty is the publisher of the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
