While it is a day to pull pranks and concoct major hoaxes at the expense of friends, family and co-workers, a lot of really important things occurred on Apr. 1.
Before I get into that, I must tell a story that was told to me second or third hand about a prank pulled on a former supervisor. Some quick explanation for reference first, the business had a very busy shipping department.
As the story goes, long before the supervisor arrived at work, several of the employees started filling large plastic bags with what are referred to as “packing peanuts”, basically just small pieces of styrofoam.
One after another, the large bags were brought up to the supervisor’s office and poured onto the floor of their office to the point where it was covering their desk, filing cabinets, computer and basically the entire room. They kept bringing more and more peanuts up and pouring them in, until they were eventually up to the ceiling of the office.
As the last bag was being poured out, someone was instructed to slam the door shut. I think you can guess what happened next. The supervisor arrived and opened the door and was met with thousands of packing peanuts falling all around him. Everyone laughed except the supervisor.
The origin of April Fools Day is a lot murkier, however. According to history.com, historians speculate that it dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as called for by the Council of Trent in 1563. In the Julian Calendar, as in the Hindu calendar, the new year began with the spring equinox around April 1.
Some very notable events may have occurred on Apr. 1. According to one historian's account, Jesus Christ's Last Supper may have been held on Apr. 1, and in New York City 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives achieved its first quorum and elected Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania as its first Speaker.
In 1924, Adolf Hitler was sentenced to five years imprisonment for his participation in the "Beer Hall Putsch" but spent only nine months in jail. In 1977, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple Computer. In 2004, Google launched its mail service Gmail.
History.com also details a couple of what were rather elaborate pranks.
In 1957, the BBC reported that Swiss farmers were experiencing a record spaghetti crop and showed footage of people harvesting noodles from trees. In 1985, Sports Illustrated writer George Plimpton tricked many readers when he ran a made-up article about a rookie pitcher named Sidd Finch who could throw a fastball over 168 miles per hour.
In 1992, National Public Radio ran a spot with former President Richard Nixon saying he was running for president again… only it was an actor, not Nixon, and the segment was all an April Fools’ Day prank that caught the country by surprise.
So have a happy April Fools’ Day and always remember that no prank or hoax comes without consequences or possible revenge.