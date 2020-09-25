I see a lot of Trump signs. For every one I see, though, there are many more houses without one. I see flags, and see we’ve become a people who no longer owe their allegiance to their country.
Simply ask yourself one question, are you better off than you were four years ago? After listening to Trump trash the Democrats for four years, we have an executive who utterly failed to solve a series of crises that, if you are paying any attention, will remind you why having good conscientious people in government matters. Health care, climate change, low wages. Ask a farmer, ask a veteran. Trump simply doesn’t have the patience to govern.
This country is still deeply divided. Trump and the Republicans want to intimidate people, especially women, from speaking up. Whatever you do, don’t allow yourself to be intimidated. At this point, you are with a whole lot of us if you would prefer, as the sign goes, any functioning adult.
Deb Wallwork
Dent
