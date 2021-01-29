Will we be affected by the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access pipeline? The short answer is yes and I will tell you why. First, our low unemployment rate of 4% partly stems from jobs in the Bakken (Williston, North Dakota area). Oilfield shifts are typically two weeks on and two weeks off allowing for workers to travel to the region while keeping their families back in their hometown (like Fergus Falls and the surrounding area).
When the pipeline gets shutdown those jobs will be in danger due to the rise of transportation cost by using trucks and rail to transport crude oil.
Second, our agriculture products could suffer as the railroad capacity begins to be used up by the oil industry. This was a major problem prior to the launch of the pipeline. Farmers in western North Dakota literally had piles of wheat etc. that could not make it to market in a timely manner. Certainly railroad capacity in the region could be affected which in turn could affect our farmers and their ability to get their crops to market.
As of right now according to the American Petroleum Institute (API) the railroad companies are saying there is plenty of capacity for the following reasons:
• Railroad volume has declined substantially in the past year – more than just the impact of COVID-19
• All Class 1 railroads have locomotives in storage. To load one 70,000-barrel unit train per day to Port Arthur would require 10 unit trains and 20 locomotives moving continuously (two locomotives are required per train). Per Hellerworx, there are sufficient locomotives in storage to cover at least 10 additional 70,000 barrels-per-day unit train deliveries (700,000 barrels per day and 200 locomotives).
• Railroads have furloughed train crews and other personnel and should be able to handle at least 100 unit train crew needs (i.e. up to 700,000 barrels per day delivery needs).
• Line capacity should be available in the rail systems that would be handling the crude oil unit trains.
As the Biden administration continues to impose restrictions on our oil industry there is one thing that will happen for sure and that is the cost of fuel will go up as the market reacts to less oil being pumped and transported. The laws of supply and demand are always true and that will affect everyone.
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
