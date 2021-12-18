Solo hikes are a great time to reflect. They give me time to think about the amazing sweep of nature. Thoughts of gratitude swirl through my emotions, grateful that I get to live in such beautiful part of the state. Hiking is a wonderful time to see all over again.
Aldo Leopold identified seeing as the first step to building an ethical relationship with the land.
“We can only be ethical in relation to something we can see, understand, feel, love or otherwise have faith in,” Aldo Leopold Sand County Almanac.
Seeing the hiking trail scenery as art helps me understand nature around me and my role in it.
The North Country Trail (NCT) has many sections where nature’s art jumps out at me. Ferber Park on the north side of Fergus Falls has several artful scenes. When I first enter the woods on the west end of the trail the sumac trunks appear to dance to the staccato rhythm of a Mozart sonata. Light and shadow move with the breeze to keep the music playing.
When the trail turns out to the prairie I stop to take in the chaotic flashes of color in the flowers. The yellow coneflowers bob and weave in the wind and the white yarrow stands stiff against the arching grasses. Blossoms in purple, pink, yellow, and brown are like an orchestra of color set against the waves of green grasses. Prairie and woodland offer contrasting views of life connected by the trail.
Even in winter the arc of the snow-covered trail leads my eye to the sun starting to set with brilliance under a stone-gray sky. Green grasses have all turned auburn. The snow shares the blue/gray of clouds playing peekaboo with the sky waiting for the last shot of red and yellow light at sunset.
These reflections help me slow down and wonder about all the changes that the trail goes through in a year. Each season brings new images of life that have been going on for centuries before I arrived here. The cycles of growth and dormancy have set up an ancient rhythmic pattern to establish plants and animals that are moving together each season.
The NCT also winds through the urban streets in Fergus Falls. The wrought-iron gates at Augusta Cemetery frame the neat rows of headstones. Here too is a story, not as ancient as the changes of seasons, but the stories of humans carving out a living on the prairie and woods around the Otter Tail River. They are stories of fortunes made and lost, families raised and moved on.
My story is, in part, being an observer of nature, then communicating what I see through photos, paintings and stories. The hikes that change the way I see can also change others. Whenever I invite someone to come on a hike with me, hopefully they will start to see and come to love the land too.
Kim Embretson lives, writes and plays in Fergus Falls. He is a member of the Minnesota Waters and Prairie North Country Trail Chapter.