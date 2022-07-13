My mom sent me Donna Tartt’s masterpiece “The Goldfinch” during a time when I was in the midst of a long deployment cycle on the USS Ronald Reagan. Reading has always been a welcome escape for me, however books became even more precious when leaving shore for up to six months at a time.
It’s interesting how one can be surrounded by something profound yet fail to notice or give it the consideration and respect it deserves; it wasn’t that I didn’t like art, I had just never thought about it.
I had never taken the time to contemplate why millions of people travel vast distances to view certain pieces of canvas and marble every year. “The Goldfinch” changed that for me.
The book hit me hard and still does to this day. I recently gifted a copy of “The Old Man and the Sea” to my future brother-in-law – it’s a book that has gotten me through so much in my life, and the short work is something I think everyone should read at least once.
Tartt’s fiction is another book that I will continue to come back to all my life. Like music, my preference for literature is eclectic and I love getting outside of my comfort zone when it comes to reading.
A goal of mine is to be well-read, however the more I think about that term the more doubts I have regarding its meaning. I believe being well-read means something different to everyone who flips open a front cover, but that’s the beauty of books — the same words often mean vastly different things from person to person.
An author produces their pages and cedes ownership the moment someone else’s eyes travel the pages; while the intellectual property will forever be theirs, the text is approached and added to by each unique experience brought to it by the readers who encounter it.
Tartt’s book buckled me emotionally in the best of ways. Although difficult to approach again, both Hemingway and Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize winning pieces allow me to go to places that are both excoriating and healing at the same time. “Barracuda” by Australian author Christos Tsiolkas is another superb book I recently discovered and inhabits this same realm.
I found poetry through “The Red Wheelbarrow” and many of Robert Frost’s timeless writings. For anyone who hasn’t considered art, poetry, or literature, I can best sum up my relationship with the former through a music analogy: it’s not that you don’t enjoy music, you just haven’t heard your favorite song yet.
