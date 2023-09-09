Not too long ago my six-year-old grandson came to me with this, “If I had a thousand dollars, do you know what I would do with it? I would give it to charity.” A moment later, he lit up and said, “I know how I could raise money for charity. I could have a lemonade stand. Can I have a lemonade stand?” “Yes!” was my answer.
Two or three weeks later, I had a rummage sale. I asked my grandson if he would like to sell water and juice to raise money for charity during the rummage sale. He said he did. Boy, was he excited about doing that.
We talked a lot about charities in the days leading up to the sale. He put quite a bit of thought into it and decided he wanted to raise funds for more than one charity. He decided on the “dog shelter” (Humane Society of Otter Tail County) and Otter Cove Children’s Museum. As we talked more, he said, “I want to give to those two places, but I really want to give money to kids who can’t afford things for school.” I told him he could do that too.
The morning of the sale we designed a sign together. He wanted a dog and a cat on the sign to represent the “dog shelter.” He thought an otter should be on the sign as well, because he was going to give to Otter Cove Children’s Museum. Finally, he wanted to have hearts at the top.
He waited excitedly until the doors opened at 1 p.m. There were quite a few rummage sale customers who bought water or juice and of course, family and friends stopped by just to support him.
Then something somewhat unexpected happened. He began to get “tips.” Several people bought drinks and then gave additional money with instructions that it was his to keep. By the time he had to leave at 3:30 p.m., he had collected over $30 for charity and $14 for himself. He said, “Grandma, I have more money than you!” “Yes, you do,” I replied. “That’s because you are so much cuter than I am!” I got a big grin in response.
In the end, he raised $90.75 for his charities. It is being split evenly, three ways. We thought the best way to help kids is to ask my grandson’s teacher if she could keep that share and use it for his classmates as she sees needs in her classroom.
This whole experience was awesome for several reasons. First, I am so proud of my grandson and his desire to give to others. Second, I am amazed at the generosity of friends and strangers alike. Thank you to all who donated. He was very excited to have raised so much money for his three causes. Third, thanks to those who slipped him a little for himself. That was the icing on the cake.
As I said, this experience was awesome. It didn’t surprise me though. I have seen many times over how generous human beings can be. I truly believe there are many more helpful, giving, kind, and empathetic people in the world than not.
I once read about studies done on the impact of warm fuzzies, the positive messages we receive, and cold pricklies, the negative messages we receive. The studies showed that it can take anywhere from three to ten warm fuzzies to have the same effect on a person as one cold prickly.
This is how the mind reacts to messages we take in, even those on our screens. We see negative images and articles in front of us and the impact is greater than the positives we see. And, perhaps, more negative bits of news do make it in front of us as compared to the “feel good” stories.
As for me, I need those warm fuzzy stories and images to counteract the negativity in our world. I want to hear of everyday heroes. Those folks who do what is right. A man who takes a stray kitten off a busy highway and ultimately adopts it. Volunteers serving meals to those who do not have food to eat. A group, right here in Fergus Falls, that mows lawns for those who can’t do it themselves. Or maybe a story about a six-year-old who raises money for great causes.
Now, if I am completely honest, I must admit that part of my motivation to share this story about my grandson is pride. I know boasting is not considered polite in our culture, but as a grandma, I had to do it.
However, I am also motivated by my belief that it is our responsibility to add to the positives in the world. To be an everyday hero. To witness random acts of kindness, good deeds, and happy endings, then share them with the world. Maybe, just maybe, if we are intentional about this, our collective hearts will become as compassionate as a six-year-old who just wants to help animals and other kids. I can only hope.
Ellen has lived most of her life in the Fergus Falls area. She can be reached at: TTCLEE@outlook.com.