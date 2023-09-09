Not too long ago my six-year-old grandson came to me with this, “If I had a thousand dollars, do you know what I would do with it? I would give it to charity.” A moment later, he lit up and said, “I know how I could raise money for charity. I could have a lemonade stand. Can I have a lemonade stand?” “Yes!” was my answer.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?