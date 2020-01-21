Well, in just 12 shorts days we will have the culmination of the 2019-20 NFL season. Super Bowl LIV will take place in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Should be a great game with two young quarterbacks, explosive offense and punishing defense.
But while the NFL season is nearing the end, another football season is just beginning. On Saturday, the third portion of the Fargo Invaders 2020 football season begins as the team hosts their annual player combine at the Sanford Power Center. You may say “third?” Yes, it is the third because the first part was hiring a new head coach (yours truly) and the second part was offseason prep work (hiring a staff, creating playbook, identifying sponsors, inviting people to our combine, retaining players, etc.) and now we are to the combine.
I am excited to see what new and old players show up to showcase their skills and to get a grade from our staff. I have quite a few new guys that are worried about their numbers at the combine and if that means they will be cut later. I am not one that enjoys cutting players and I don’t anticipate having to cut anyone.
Last year, the combine yielded two starting offensive tackles, a rotational linebacker and some offensive assets that were great at building team chemistry and are young enough to keep improving. All of the players that were at the combine added something to our team and at the end of the year, we were all celebrating winning the Northern Elite Football League for the first time. It is nice to see the hard work that each of the players put in and to see how a few additions took a top-notch competitive team to a championship team.
This year, I hope to find a few of the missing pieces for another championship run and find young, hungry players that can rotate in and eventually, replace some of our aging veterans. This year will be crucial to the overall success of the organization as we are near the peak of our success but lack the transitional players that will be beneficial this year and the years to come. While we already have over 40 new people signed up for the combine, there is still room for more.
If you are interested in trying out for the Fargo Invaders semi-pro football team visit fargoinvaders.org and read the combine details. If you can’t make Saturday’s combine, feel free to contact us. Also, while we have a strong staff, if you are interested in coaching you can also contact us from the website.
After the combine, the coaches and board members will begin to prep for the upcoming season. Our first practice is slated from Feb. 9, but I already have guys that are looking to strap the shoulder pads and helmets on and get to work. It’s an exciting time for myself, our team and several athletes from the area.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
