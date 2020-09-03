Question: How long can a trailer and a trailer boat combination be on the roadway?
Answer: Maximum length of towing vehicle and one trailer combined is 75 feet. Maximum length of trailer allowed is 45 feet. Maximum allowed width of a vehicle is 102.” Maximum height allowed is 13-foot-6-inches.
Three unit RV combinations consisting of a full-size pickup truck or recreational truck-tractor towing a fifth-wheel type trailer and one additional trailer which carries only watercraft, snowmobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, or equestrian supplies are allowed with the following restrictions:
1. Tow rating of the pickup or truck-tractor is equal to or greater than the weight of all vehicles being towed.
2. The trailers in the combination are connected to the pickup truck and each other in conformity with state law.
3. The overall length of the combination does not exceed 70 feet.
4. The driver is 18 years of age or older.
5. The vehicle combination is not operated in the seven county metropolitan area from 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Always double check the ball size on the towing vehicle and secure the trailer with safety chains, as losing your trailer can be scary and potentially life-threatening to others on the road. Securing your load is the law. Failing to do so can lead to a citation or criminal charges if losing your load causes a crash.
Jesse Grabow is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.
