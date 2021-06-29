I never met anyone 100 years old, until I saw Kenny Larson playing cards at Maria’s Tavern in Underwood. He was laughing and smiling with an expressive face. He sported a baseball cap, which proudly displayed the number 100.
Kenny is a master joke-teller, and I heard him tell one that day. “This old railroad worker had died and ended up in Hell. Satan made him shovel coal into the furnace to keep it hot as Hell. The old guy was a bit of a showoff and kept overloading the furnace with coal. Satan told him to stop shoveling, but he didn’t. Finally, it got too hot even for Satan, and he turned off all the furnaces until Hell froze over. And that very day, the Vikings won the Super Bowl!”
A week later, I visited Kenny and his wife, Arlene, at their beautiful home overlooking Otter Tail Lake. Kenny was born in Fergus Falls on March 16, 1921. His dad was in the construction business, but when Kenny was 4 years old, his dad bought an 80-acre farm near Almora. Kenny and I shared stories about milking cows on the farm and squirting milk in the cat’s mouth.
When Kenny turned 18, he went to work on the railroad in the section crew. These were the repairmen who rode from job to job in a motorized cart that carried four or five workers. But Kenny was soon to discover a knack for selling stuff. He sold minnows and worked for a bait business. Later, he worked as a bartender in Fergus Falls.
Then came World War II. In 1942, Kenny wanted to join the Navy, but could not pass the physical examination, because he was missing the pointer finger on his left hand. Kenny told me the story. When he was 3, he developed a fascination for the motor on his mother’s Maytag washing machine. He would sit on the floor and hold his finger against the drive pulley. He liked the way it felt as it rapidly whirled around. But unfortunately, the pulley had holes in it. Kenny’s pointer finger went into one of the holes and almost cut it completely off. The finger was dangling by a shred of flesh, so it was surgically removed by Dr. Frank Naegell in Fergus Falls.
But the U.S. Army overlooked that missing finger, and in October of 1942, they drafted him into a military police battalion at Fort Snelling. He soon achieved the rank of private first class, and did guard duty and policed trains from Minneapolis to Grand Forks. After over a year of limited service, he was honorably discharged in November of 1943.
He went back to work on the railroad for a year and a half. He said, “It just got too darned hot working out on the tracks, so in 1945, I took a job driving truck for Park Region Bakery out of Fergus Falls. That lasted for six and a half years, until I asked if I could have some time off to go deer hunting. The boss said ‘No!’ so I quit and drove a candy truck for two years.”
In 1953 Kenny became his own boss. He started Kenny’s Novelty Company and traveled the roads for 50 years selling jewelry, souvenirs, watchbands, and postcards to drugstores, gas stations and bars.
I asked Kenny the secret to his amazing longevity. He said, “I quit smoking when I was 45 and married a good cook.” Arlene, a registered nurse, married Kenny after his first wife passed away. They recently celebrated their 51st anniversary.
Most importantly, Kenny stays active. He has done windsurfing on Otter Tail Lake well into his 90s. He does a lot of fishing and hunting. The stuffed bear seen in the photo was shot by Kenny with a bow and arrow in Canada. He snowmobiles, enjoys playing cards, and sings karaoke as “Country Kenny.”
So, what can we learn from a man who has lived 100 years? It is obvious that throughout his life, Kenny has not been afraid to try new ventures, whether it’s a career change or a challenging hobby. As for me, I learned to get my rear end out of my La-Z-Boy and start exercising and walking. Thank you, Kenny, for setting a good example for all of us old-timers!
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
