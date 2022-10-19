I turned 86 in August and often wonder how many days remain, to enjoy life on our beautiful planet Earth. Granted, life is a commodity and after visiting with Elaine Humann at her home on the south side of Fergus Falls, I’ve gleaned some important lessons about aging.
How did I learn about Elaine? She wrote me a letter after my outhouse piece was published in the Daily Journal. She caught my attention right off the bat. It started, “At the age of 103, I am very familiar with the outhouse.” Wow! This is a person I wanted to meet and so I did.
We sat at her kitchen table, and it was like visiting with someone in their 60's. She has excellent eyesight and hearing, but what impressed me most was her communication skills.
Elaine was born in Campbell, Minnesota, on April 6, 1919. She was married to Albert Humann in 1943, whom she met as students at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton. Elaine studied secretarial work and Albert studied automobile mechanics. Elaine went to work for the Wilkin County Treasurer in Breckenridge and Albert worked for the Soil Conservation Service. They raised two children: Larry, who has passed away, and Marlene, who lives in Maplewood, MN.
As we visited, I asked Elaine what makes a good person. She responded, “Outgoing personality. Good communication. Considerate of others. Takes time out from busy schedule to have fun.” She has a large family, 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. I asked her what advice she would give to children. She said, “Stay out of trouble. Be kind to others. Don’t touch drugs, alcohol, nor cigarettes. Study hard. Learn something new every day.”
On my second visit with Elaine, her daughter, Marlene, was up for a visit. I wanted to know what Elaine was like as a mother. Marlene commented, “She was a great mom. She was protective, but not overboard. She is very caring and concerned about others. She loved good humor. Family is very important to her, her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful role model.”
I asked Marlene what impressed her most about her mother as she has aged. She said, “Mom amazes me at how sharp and independent she is. She knows what's going on in the world. She still cooks and bakes cookies. She stays up late and loves to laugh. We talk every night at 10:00 and there is always something we laugh about.”
One might ask, how does a person 103 years old retain such a good mind? Elaine is always busy with activities that sharpen mental skills. Elaine is a painter, who has studied under Mildred Mellon Roach in Campbell and has taken painting lessons from Barb Smith at the Senior Center in Fergus Falls. Elaine showed me some of her landscape paintings, and they are beautiful.
She sends her paintings of outhouses to family members, always printing the person’s name above the door. She also includes a poem. Here is one she sent me:
You have to go awful bad
be mighty bold.
When the snow piles up
and the wind blows cold.
One thing about it. There’s
no lost motion.
You don’t go out, till you
get the notion.
You don’t sit and read
or linger long.
You do the job and
then move right along.
Thanks, Elaine. You have inspired me to keep my mind active and enjoy my remaining years.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.