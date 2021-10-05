There is something special about the title of "auntie" that I was never really prepared for. I first earned the title when my son was around 18 months old.
My first niece is the oldest daughter of my cousin. While that may not technically qualify as a niece to some, I don't care ... she is my niece! When I first met her I got a swell in my chest and tears sprang to my eyes. She was a perfect little bundle of blue-eyed baldness and the emotion that overcame me when I held her for the first time was completely new — not like the emotion when my son was born ... not like the emotion when my friends had babies ... different. She was my niece and I was her auntie and she instantly claimed her spot in my heart with no complaints on my behalf.
For a while, I tried to make sense of this new feeling that overtook me. As she grew older and began interacting with my son, the feeling just drilled deeper into my heart, like an anchor that sinks into the ground over time.
When her sister, my second niece, joined the family, I got to experience the whole wave of emotional connection all over again, but with it's own unique twist. My second niece proved to be a little more of an "auntie's girl" than her sister. While my son and my first niece played and played, she would tuck herself into my side and cuddle. When she got older she had to show me all of the things — dance routines, movie impressions, Lego builds, school assignments, art projects ... she, like her sister, firmly planted herself into my heart and hasn't left since the day she was born.
Next came my first nephew. Same story, but it still came with its own set of differences that made the connection every bit as special as the bonds created with my nieces. My first nephew lived closer than my nieces, eventually living in the same town. I saw him often and we had our own special language.
I will never forget his first sleepover at my house. It was a Friday before Mother's Day and my furnace decided it was going to stop working around 7 p.m. I lived in an old house on Union Avenue and there were three rooms in the house that didn't have working heat anyway, so I had three well-functioning space heaters. We relocated two of the space heaters to keep the water pipes safe until the next day, since it still was pretty cold out at night. My son, nephew and I all bunked together in my bedroom with one of the space heaters, my nephew in his pack and play next to my bed. Around 3 a.m. I woke with the distinct feeling that someone was watching me. Hearing my son's snores, I looked to my right and, sure enough, there was my nephews bright red hair and unmistakable grin.
"Hi Auntie! I want 'toats' and butter!" he exclaimed.
So, that's what we did! We broke out the toaster and had some middle-of-the-night toast slathered in butter with a side of hot chocolate.
"One auntie special, coming up!" I told him, which brought about a wave of giggles and the repetitive chant of "auntie special coming up ... auntie special coming up ..."
The "auntie special" became a regular request, but only when he had sleepovers at my house. At my parents' house, his own home and everywhere else, he still requested "toats and butter," but at my house, it magically transformed to the "auntie special," and i liked it that way ... maybe because it made auntie feel special.
My second and third nephews arrived. More of the same new/old auntie-emotions flooded me. More memories were made ... I could say that it was the "same old dance," but it isn't. It's always similar, but always different.
When my youngest nephew (at the time) was old enough, we started doing art projects. A lot of painting occurred in the toddler years and he loved it! These are the kinds of activities that I thoroughly enjoy doing, as well. Painting was reserved for auntie's house. It was a new sort of "auntie special" that I was able to do with my nephews.
A little over a year ago, my nephews moved to Arizona, so I the auntie special came to an end. I am still trying to come up with an "auntie special" that can become a regular occurrence despite the distance between us; but I will come up with a grand idea eventually!
A few weeks ago, my newest nephew was born! He is officially the nephew that lives closest and I am looking forward to all the fun we will have together and the "auntie specials" that I will come up with in the future.
Aunts are important. Uncles are important. Relationships between aunts and uncles and their nieces and nephews are, again, important. I urge you to make them special. Take advantage of those relationships whenever you can. I promise you — it's worth every second.
