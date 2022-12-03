Recently we reported on a fire that happened in the Perham area. A shop located in a rural area caught fire and as a result was a complete loss along with all of its contents. Four dogs perished in the fire as well. The fire was reported by a passing motorist that reported seeing flames coming through the roof. This obviously means that the fire had been going for quite a while before it was reported. It is believed that the fire was caused by a wood stove and if that is true could probably have been avoided if the chimney had been cleaned (in my opinion) before the winter heating season began. Most wood stove types of fires start in the chimney where the buildup of creosote can create a blockage and the heat that eventually overcomes the chimney and the fire is on.



