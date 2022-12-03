Recently we reported on a fire that happened in the Perham area. A shop located in a rural area caught fire and as a result was a complete loss along with all of its contents. Four dogs perished in the fire as well. The fire was reported by a passing motorist that reported seeing flames coming through the roof. This obviously means that the fire had been going for quite a while before it was reported. It is believed that the fire was caused by a wood stove and if that is true could probably have been avoided if the chimney had been cleaned (in my opinion) before the winter heating season began. Most wood stove types of fires start in the chimney where the buildup of creosote can create a blockage and the heat that eventually overcomes the chimney and the fire is on.
According to bobvila.com there are 25,000 chimney fires each year and most are preventable. Here are some tips to help prevent a chimney fire: Keep creosote to a minimum by only burning seasoned hardwood that has dried for at least six months. Have the chimney inspected on an annual basis as many defects may not be visible because they are on the inside of the chimney. Clean the chimney when walls have an 1/8 inch build up. Install a chimney cap to prevent leaves and animal nests becoming fuel to a fire when embers hit it.
I have been working in the newspaper industry for 30 years now and I can honestly say that this type of news is common. Each year we cover a story about a fire in the dead of winter and the cause is typically a chimney fire. Again, in my opinion this is avoidable if we follow the correct safety/maintenance procedures. Not all tragedies are avoidable, but this one could have been.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone