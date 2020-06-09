Here I am again Lord, avoiding my time with you. I know it’s not always like this but today is one of those days. 

At times I scamper in to meet you, all ready and willing as you draw nigh. The desire is there with little else upon my mind. Other times, the pause before I enter in is a minute or two, too, long because soon, I am tempted. I’m tempted by all which surrounds me as I begin ordering my footsteps away from the quiet which beckons. 

Everything seems to work better when I tarry a while with You first. I stumble less. And when I do, I stumble across all sorts of treasures the day ushers in. 

When distractions do attendeth to my soul, they are subtle. A phone call here, an email there, items crossed off on my list of to-do’s before I’ve whispered so much as a prayer. There you have it. My confession.  

In my feeble attempts to be still, I become distracted. You are a God of order…or so I’ve heard. And thus I pray. “I’m making my plans, Lord, please order my footsteps,” (Prov. 16:9). 

It is written. “For we are God’s workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works which God has already prepared for us,” (Ephes. 2:10).  

Heavy laden your burdens are not as Matt. 11:30 says it clearly. “My yoke is easy and my burden light.” 

I step back allowing you to redirect in the quiet of the hour. I await as I still. It brings calm to think that the stirring up of my will…will be thy will. Yes, “Be it done unto me, according to Thy will,” (Luke 1:38). Soon, I begin to hear.

I hear not directives, but rather wellsprings of truth bubbling to the surface upon which I must stand for the day. I hear thy word directing choruses like anthems written for the ear of the heart. It calms. Gently, it holds as it unfolds.

When I gather and am still, help me remember there is a purpose in stillness. The purpose is to know that you are God and I am not.  

Instill in me…that which you have distilled through your son, Jesus Christ. Make my concerns discerned  through You both now and forever.  Amen.

 

Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.

