Weighing in at a pound and a half was the little baby boy. Early he arrived…much earlier than planned.
Dr. Pederson arrived to the house as that’s what doctors did back in the day. The little man’s arrival put everyone into a tailspin. Even ole Doc knew not what was about to go down. A miracle of sorts, and it would soon be fight or flight. The little guy decided to fight.
“Put him by the stove and keep him warm,” was about the only orders that could be followed. And so, by the stove he was placed.
Near the heat from the cast iron stove this particular Feb. 29, they made room for the babe in a box. However, checking back in would be another thing altogether. Rumor had it, Doc didn’t hold out hope.
Day one and done, the babe was still breathing. Day two, the same. And so it went, day after day as each one ended and was now in the books. The youngin’ kept time one day at a time. To this day, that’s pretty much his mode of operation. Eighty-six years strong his breathing has been day after day.
Details about this are few. But, when you stop and think about it, his birth changed your life too. For if he hadn’t kept on breathing as he did, I would not be sitting here typing this story to tell. And if I had not been typing this story to tell, you wouldn’t be reading the story I’m telling.
He paused to breathe and you paused to read. Your very footsteps covering the ground on which you trod have changed because he breathed one breath at a time.
“All things work together for the good of those who are in Christ Jesus,” (Rom. 8:28). And they certainly did and continue to do just that.
If we do take pause, we know the same can be said about you. Because you gave, others had enough. Because you helped, children learned anew. Because you listened, a life was spared. Because you showed mercy, others came to know him.
Not only then are lives changed, but they are changed forever.
Forever and ever. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug is a columnist and can be reached at theologyinthetrenches.blogspot.com.
