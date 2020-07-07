It seems that life is moving somewhat back to normal. Businesses are reopening, restaurants are allowing people inside, gyms are letting people work out again and even the movie theater has plans to reopen.
Over the course of the few months that we stayed put (I am still staying put for the most part, but that is a lifestyle choice), did anyone accomplish the things they set out to do? I listened to so many podcasts that had people talking about writing the great American novel or learning a new language. My goal was a little simple — learn how to play guitar better and begin construction on my permanent playbook for football. Like many of you, the only thing I accomplished was adding on a few more pounds and learning a couple riffs.
After a few days, I had no motivation. That is the part that is hard for many people to understand. Working as a journalist, I would love to actually sit down and write a book. That was my dream when I was 10 years old and I hope to one day do it. But when your passion is also your job, spending another two hours in front of a computer screen writing fiction seems like a chore.
In my defense, I did find myself in the “essential” crowd and was still working throughout the stay-at-home order. Nothing changed for me, other than several stores and eateries were closed. I missed them, but I already had my vacation in March ruined due to the pandemic so I was ready to spend most of my time at home anyway.
Lately, the motivation has returned (not to write this column but to tackle the projects I had set out to do). I stumbled across two different artifacts that I thought I had lost. The first was the playbook from my first successful season as an offensive coordinator. The other item was the start of my overall philosophy, playbook and program. I hoped to one day use this as a head coach.
I decided that during my breaks, I would jump into my online football playbook and begin tinkering with things to set up my ideal look. Although I have only coached football for a decade-plus, it is true about people forgetting more than others know. I started talking with sports reporter about different football plays that we ran and how they were used to manipulate the defense. A rush came back to me and I started to add, subtract and adjust what I had been doing during the several seasons I have coached.
And really, that is all it took. I found things that reminded me of better times and talking about those times brought me passionately back to where I always wanted to be.
I hope for many of you, you can rekindle that passion and get back to doing what you love, even if it is in your spare time. I know that it has helped lift me out of the doldrums of days that seem to be the same despite the changing weather. Here’s to finding your muse and passion.
Charlie Daniels
Despite not being a big fan, Charlie Daniels and his song, “Devil Went Down to Georgia” are undeniable. Growing up, my friends and I listened to everything under the sun, but would find ourselves mostly listening to hard rock, rap and pop music.
But despite all that, it wouldn’t have been a shock for one of my friends who enjoyed Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Eminem to have “Devil Went Down to Georgia” on a burned CD. Not only that, but know all the words to the song and do a little dance when the fiddling began in the chorus.
Daniels, with one song, made a lasting impression on people throughout music. Daniels died Monday, leaving a legacy that will continue for generations to come.
MCAC fall contact sports cancellation
I am very disappointed to see that the Minnesota College Athletic Conference has canceled the 2020 fall contact sports season. Student-athletes in those sports have a tough decision in front of them as other junior colleges and colleges may be offering those sports. It will be a difficult time for programs at both M State and NDSCS.
I recently went through the same ordeal in the cancellation of our 2020 season for the Fargo Invaders. I was devastated as this would be my first year as head coach of the team and I am certain we had a team that could compete at a national level. Several of my players decided to play for other teams this season (football doesn’t stop, even if it should) and I hope that they will return when we get going again.
I wish the best for future and current Spartans and Wildcats as they weigh their options and plan their future.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
