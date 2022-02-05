A prominent house stands proudly on the northwest corner of South Court Street and West Vasa Avenue in Fergus Falls. The house was built by Fred G. Barrows who helped establish Otter Tail Power Company in 1909.
Over the years several families have lived in this elegant house. One of these families was headed by Thomas and Dorothy Cashman who raised seven children.
“My parents purchased the house from the second owners, Dr. and Mrs. Draught, in 1945,” says Joan Cashman Hildreth, 84, second oldest of the Cashman children who now lives in Montauk on Long Island, New York.
Her father, Thomas, Jr., the owner of a tree farm nursery business, had a stock market home ticker tape machine in his house on South Court Street. That machine was the ancestor to the modern computer printer, transmitting text over a wire to a printing device.
Thomas Cashman III., the first-born of the Cashman children, and Tim, fourth born, are deceased. Joan’s other siblings, oldest to youngest, are Anne, Connie, Dan and Jerry.
Tim Cashman was a star football running back in Fergus Falls who later played with the Minnesota Gophers in the 1962 Rose Bowl game. The Gophers defeated UCLA 21-3.
Tim and three of his siblings also were in the tree farm nursery business, started by their grandfather in Owatonna, Minnesota, in 1895. Tim operated a nursery business in Minot, North Dakota, Dan had a nursery in Bismarck, North Dakota, Jerry ran the same type of business in Bozeman, Montana, and Connie’s husband, Charles, had a nursery tree farm business in Fargo.
One of Joan’s favorite memories of the house in Fergus Falls is of the model train tracks built into the mahogany book cases in the library.
“The tracks were about waist high,” she said. “There were two good-sized windows where the carpenter built a bridge in front of the windows. After the train passed over the bridge it entered the next book case.”
Some places on the track had gates going up and down.
The Cashman family also had what they referred to as “talking tubes” that ran from the third floor to the basement. Joan’s brother, Dan, used the talking tube a lot to wake up his brother, Tim, up on the third floor.
A later resident at the Fergus Falls home, Pat Donoho, now a resident of Vienna, Maryland, also recalls the intercom that went from the kitchen to the master bedroom, to the third floor and from the kitchen to the laundry room.
“There was a mouth piece that had a whistle which you could flip back to speak,” he said.
Joan’s father, Thomas Cashman, Jr., was born in 1903 in Owatonna, Minnesota, and attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Her mother, Dorothy Ulland Cashman, was born in Fergus Falls in 1905, the daughter of Fergus Falls National Bank president Joe Ulland.
Dorothy attended Ohio Wesleyan, later graduating from the University of Minnesota.
Thomas and Dorothy first met in 1933 at the World’s Fair in Chicago.
“My mother and all of us loved the four fireplaces at our home in Fergus Falls,” Joan said. “They were located in the living room, library, master bedroom and dining room.”
The dining room had solid oak walls and a beautiful built-in china cabinet located to the left of the fireplace.
Joan later attended an all-women’s Catholic college, Georgetown Visitation, next door to Georgetown University where her father had attended college. She met her future husband, Ron, while in Washington, D.C. Ron was a student at the Georgetown University law school.
Ron, now deceased, was a patent attorney in New York and also was a professor of law. The couple had five children.
Joan’s mother, Dorothy, died in 1964 and her father, Thomas, Jr., died in 1990.