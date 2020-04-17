The late 1940s and early 1950s were a time when the Kansas City Monarchs, a traveling African American team, barnstormed through the Upper Midwest.
One of their stops was in Fergus Falls.
The Monarchs, chartered in 1937 as a member of the Negro American League, also spent several years as an independent team. The team lasted until 1965.
The Kansas City Monarchs were featured March 31 on the Major League Baseball Network. Viewership was good in light of the stalled start of the 2020 major league baseball season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
When the Monarchs arrived in Fergus Falls, in 1950, they attracted a large crowd while playing against the hometown Red Sox. Fergus Falls retiree Harley Oyloe was a member of the Fergus Falls team. He was a pitcher in those days.
Games were played at the old fairgrounds baseball field, north of what today is Kennedy Secondary School in Fergus Falls.
Also coming to Fergus Falls in 1950 was the House of David, another African American baseball team.
This black squad shared the same name as an all-white team that included bearded players from Benton Harbor, Michigan.
The Israelite House of David was a religious society founded in 1903. In the pregame warmups, all-white players took part in pepper ball. Three or four players would stand close together and toss a baseball to a bunter.
Their most famous player was probably Hall of Famer Grover Cleveland Alexander.
Breaking the color barrier in 1947 was African American Jackie Robinson who joined the Brooklyn Dodgers.
South Court Street memories
Lance Johnson, a 1956 graduate of Fergus Falls High School who wrote books on the 1919 cyclone and life in the 1950s, grew up on South Court Street in Fergus Falls.
Over the years Johnson has also been widely known for playing the Mighty Wurlitzer at the Fargo Theater and the Mighty Wurlitzer at A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls.
Johnson grew up two doors south of the intersection of South Court Street and West Vasa Avenue.
“We lived in a two-bedroom bungalow at 710 S. Court St., built by J.P. Construction Company, my father’s uncle, in 1933,” Johnson said.
His father, Leonard G. Johnson, became a partner with Reuben Peterson and Cliff Vigen in the Fergus Jobbing Company in 1930. They were a wholesaler of candy and tobacco products.
Leonard Johnson had a small woodshop in the basement of his house where he built toy cars out of wood.
Next door to the Leonard Johnson house, to the north, was the H.E. Swenson house. Johnson remembers H.E. inviting neighbor kids over to watch 8 mm movies.
He also remembers, as a kid, building pushmobiles which were on the order of the soapbox racer.
“We would coast down Vasa Avenue, westward towards Union Avenue,” noted Lance, “steering with either our feet or a crude steering wheel.”
Johnson says that all the kids in the neighborhood appreciated having nice playmates.
For Christmas 1952, his parents gave Lance an antique reed organ. At the public library he found a March 1950 Popular Mechanics magazine which told him how to motorize the old reed organ.
“I found myself repairing reed organs for others,” he said, “and thus was born Johnson Organ Company.”
He moved his business to Moorhead in 1967, and then to Fargo in 1971.
A prominent house at 620 S. Court St. was built in 1907 by Fred G. Barrows who helped establish Otter Tail Power Company in 1909.
This house has three fireplaces. The dining room in the English cottage style house is paneled in oak with leaded glass in the windows and has a built-in china cupboard.
Over the years, starting in the 1950s, some owners of this elegant home included Thomas and Dorothy Cashman, Tom and Barb Donoho, Wayne and Gloria Ronning and Don and Maryjane Westra.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
