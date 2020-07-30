The summer of 1960 was a year when everything came together for the Fergus Falls VFW, American Legion and town baseball teams.
The VFW and Legion teams won state titles and the town team took second at state.
“After our Legion team won the district tournament, excitement began to mount,” says retired Fergus Falls area farmer Paul Johnson who was center fielder for the Legion team in 1960.
“Harley Oyloe, as coach, kept us grounded, gave us confidence and kept our spirits up,” he said. “We looked up to him because of his experience.”
There was a big reason why Oyloe inspired his players. Ten years earlier, in 1950, he pitched the Fergus Falls town team to the state title with a win over Austin.
“Harley kept our interest on the business at hand,” said Johnson, who helped his Legion team win subdistrict and district titles.
Advancing to the state tournament was a thrill for Paul Johnson and his teammates who included Carl Prischmann, Wayne Grinnell, Barry Johnson, Steve Van Hee, Bob Greenagel, Don Gamber, Sherm Rorvig, Steve LeGrand, Mike Schulz, Jerry Karlstad and Loren Kern. Batboys were Mark Oyloe and Karl Beck.
Fergus Falls fans were happy to have two Johnsons, not related, playing for the 1960 Legion team. While Paul Johnson starred as a clutch hitter, Barry Johnson was a star pitcher who became state tournament MVP.
“On the day we headed to the state tournament, we had a morning sendoff of breakfast at Skogmo Café,” Johnson said. “When we arrived in St. Paul, seeing Midway Stadium for the first time was overwhelming, realizing we would actually be playing on that field.”
The stadium was located east of Snelling Avenue, just south of the state fairgrounds.
“When we were not playing our games at state, we were watching other games,” Johnson said. “I remember thinking, ‘Do we even have a chance against these good teams?’ But as usual, coach Oyloe kept our interest in the business at hand.”
With each win at state, the tension rose.
“It was an exhilarating moment for country boys from Fergus Falls winning the state tournament,” said Johnson while recalling the 7-5 state title win over Norwood, a town southwest of the Twin Cities.
Then it was on to the regional tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“We began with another send-off breakfast at Skogmo Café,” Paul Johnson said. “We took a bus to Fargo where we boarded a train and headed to Bismarck. The train ride was an exciting experience for all of us.”
In Bismarck the region tournament participants were treated to a very nice pretourney dinner, hosted by the Bismarck American Legion.
“Once again we were in awe as we watched the teams we would eventually be playing,” Johnson said. “We gave it our all, but we were not able to return home with a regional championship.”
He praised the Fergus Falls fan base which traveled to the Twin Cities for the state tournament and to Bismarck for the regional tournament. “They kept us fired up,” Johnson said.
To this day Johnson and his teammates praise the 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion for supporting the team. Heading this effort in 1960 was World War I veteran George Wagner who had lots of assistance from other military veterans.
“The experience of Legion baseball in 1960 was never forgotten,” Johnson said.
Ten years ago, the evening before a 50th reunion for the Fergus VFW, Legion and town teams, Paul Johnson and his wife, Darlene, hosted a 2010 steak dinner at their farm for Legion team members, coach Oyloe and spouses.
“The friendship and comradeship continue to this very day. Great memories forever,” says Johnson.
A footnote: A team photo of the 1960 Fergus Falls American Legion state baseball champions is positioned on the east wall at the south section of the Legion building in Fergus Falls.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.