News of the United States planning to land a man on the moon in 2025, after a span of 53 years, hit home with many long-time residents of Battle Lake and also long-time residents throughout Otter Tail County.
That’s because Harrison (Jack) Schmitt, a summer resident at West Battle Lake, was one of two astronauts who walked on the moon during the final U.S. lunar landing in December 1972. They were among only 12 astronauts who walked on the moon in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Schmitt, who has lived in New Mexico most of his adult life, has enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on the north side of West Battle Lake. The cabin was first purchased by his father, a Minnesota native.
In the fall of 1968, Schmitt was part of NASA, training as an astronaut. Of the 12 United States moonwalkers, Schmitt was the only geologist and scientist to walk on the moon. He flew in space as part of the Apollo 17 crew that explored the moon close to 50 years ago.
Attending the space launch in Florida in December 1972 was the late Daily Journal newsroom editor Jim Gray, a neighbor of Schmitt at West Battle Lake, and the late Daily Journal publisher Charles Underwood.
In recent years Schmitt returned to West Battle Lake, most often during the month of August, and remains a hero to area residents. He’s proud of the accomplishments of Vining native and astronaut Karen Nyberg who flew on two space shuttle missions.
Over the years Schmitt has spoken to students and service groups in Battle Lake, Fergus Falls and in other area communities.
Schmitt left NASA in 1975 to campaign for a U.S. Senate seat from New Mexico. He won and spent one six-year term in Congress. Schmitt served as the ranking Republican on the Senate’s Science, Technology and Space Subcommittee as well as the Appropriations Subcommittee for Health, Human Services and Labor.
A highlight for me was having lunch with Schmitt a few years ago at the Viking Café here in Fergus Falls. He was always modest and gracious when meeting with residents of Otter Tail County.
Renewed interest in baseball cards
One of the big headlines in recent days was a multi-million-dollar purchase of a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card.
In the past several months, when people stayed home due to COVID-19, many of those same people went through personal items in attics and basements.
Found by many people were baseball cards which hadn’t been inventoried for many years. This has led to a boost in the baseball card collector business, and increased prices.
The values of baseball cards peaked in the early 1990s, and then went downward.
Demand for old baseball cards is the issue. If there is little demand, then the supply of baseball cards is greater than the demand.
“We all learned in our college economics class that when that happens, the price of a particular item will decrease,” says baseball author Steve Rosen.
The opposite can also take place. An example is the high demand for Mickey Mantle baseball cards from the 1950s and 1960s.
“Here’s a teachable moment to share with kids on the laws of supply and demand,” says Rosen. “It turns out that Topps baseball cards did not flood the market with Mantle cards in 1952. Add in the fact that Mantle remains a fan favorite, long after his death, and the math becomes simple.”
Younger readers may not know that, in the early 1960s, Mantle and his team, the New York Yankees, attracted close to 120,000 fans for a three-game weekend series at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, home of the Minnesota Twins.
A teammate of Mantle was Fargo native and home run slugger Roger Maris.