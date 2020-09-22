Recently, I have been struggling to stay asleep. I go to bed early or late and get the same result —three hours of rest before I wake up tossing and turning. If I am lucky, I am able to find a new position to sleep in and I am back to sleep for another few hours. If not (like Friday), I attempt to use my new found alertness to be productive.
While most people would sit and watch TV on the couch, I took a shower, got dressed and went into work — at 4 a.m. For some of you, this isn’t a big deal as you do shift work and have a wonky schedule compared to the 9 to 5‘ers. For me, it was interesting to go into the office and sit at my desk. While the peace and serenity of a nonbustling office was great, it also made me realize how alone I was. This made my mind wander (despite doing my usual work).
Here are a few of the thoughts that went through my head while working without sound in the office:
• Why hasn’t System of a Down made a new album?
• What COVID-related thing do I have to worry about today?
• Certain superheroes would have it easy right now as they have worn masks the entire time.
• I wonder if there are beds that are perfectly contoured to a person’s body? If so, are they like a tanning bed?
• Would the music of a super group compiled of Elvis, Michael Jackson and Prince really be worth listening to?
• Why are so many people upset about putting pineapple on pizza?
After all the silly questions went through my mind, an important one struck me —should I take a nap and wake up groggy or power through my expected tiredness?
On one hand, taking a nap would give me short-term relief and allow me to bounce back a little more rested. The negative is the grogginess and the eventual issue of going to sleep later that night.
The other option was to remain somewhat tired during the day, battle through and hopefully get a good rest that evening. I went with this, despite knowing that I would be cranky. While the crankiness did play out, I was able to complete several different things that I would have waited to do later. I basically made myself tired by working harder.
After working through this, it made my rested, lazy self look bad. My mindset is that when I experience these type of setbacks, I need to seize the day! Carpe deim!
Local debates
I am pleased to announce that Thursday, Sept. 24, Daily Journal Media, KBRF and PEG Access will be broadcasting the first of three local debates. On tap will be the Republican and Democratic candidates running for Minnesota District 8A representative and Minnesota Senate District 8 seats. Two more debates will follow (Oct. 1 and Oct. 8) featuring those running for Fergus Falls City Council Wards 2 and 3, Fergus Falls mayor, and Otter Tail County commissioner in Districts 1, 3 and 5.
Although Daily Journal Media may have done debates in the past, recent debates (the ones in 2018 and this year) were the brainchild of R.C. Drews and myself. Both being longtime Fergus Falls residents and graduates of the Class of 2004, Drews and I wanted to be part of the process and help voters elect officials that will best guide our community in the future.
To say we were nervous for our first debate may have been an understatement. But thanks to the meticulous planning of Drews and our go-getter attitudes, the debate between the Otter Tail County sheriff candidates went off without a hitch. This set the precedent in how we expected the next two debates that we conducted would go. While there were minor hiccups in the next two, both ran fairly smooth. The crowd got to know the candidates and see each of them answer difficult questions that they may face when in office.
This year, due to the pandemic, each debate will be virtual with Daily Journal Media streaming them live on Facebook, KBRF featuring them on the radio and PEG Access showcasing them on local TV. The partnership between the three media entities is a boon for local news. Nearly all the candidates are excited to debate and test their mettle against their opponent in November’s election.
I hope that you tune in and get to know the candidates before you head to the polls on Nov. 3.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
