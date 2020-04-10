Sixty years ago, on April 12, 1960, Minneapolis Lakers’ star Elgin Baylor and his teammates came to Fergus Falls to play a group of local all-stars in a benefit basketball game sponsored by the Fergus Falls Jaycees.
Baylor was one of the greatest athletes ever to perform in Fergus Falls. Laker star George Mikan, a few years earlier, also performed with teammates in Fergus Falls.
The game with Baylor in 1960 attracted 700 fans on a Tuesday evening at the high school gymnasium near Roosevelt Park.
Playing with Baylor, an NBA all-star and future hall of famer, were fellow Minneapolis Lakers starters Hot Rod Hundley, Ray Felix, Rudy LaRusso and Bob “Slick” Leonard.
The Lakers handily won the game 104-70.
Baylor played two seasons for the Minneapolis Lakers who moved to Los Angeles for the 1960-61 season. He played for the Lakers from 1958 to 1972.
The Laker standout was named to 11 all-star teams, played in eight NBA finals and grabbed more rebounds than any Lakers player in franchise history.
In the spring of 1960 the Minneapolis Lakers, before moving from the Twin Cities to Los Angeles, barnstormed around rural Minnesota after their postseason ended. In those days NBA players were not high salaried basketball players.
In 1960, while with the Minneapolis Lakers and playing in Fergus Falls, the 6-foot 5-inch Baylor was considered a small forward.
Center Ray Felix stood 6-foot-11.
Back then kids like me had Felix, who was standing near the edge of the bleachers at the Otter gym, sign autographs before the game started.
“During the center jump Felix just stood there, out of courtesy to Fergus center Lenny Rendz,” recalls Roger Bjorklund, a 1966 graduate of Fergus Falls High School.
Fergus Falls resident Tony Rendz, son of the late Lenny Rendz, said his father talked about the 1960 game on many occasions.
“He was humbled and honored to be on the same court with the legendary Elgin Baylor and the rest of those Lakers, as well as his fellow Fergus all-stars,” Tony said.
“Lenny cherished his friendships with all-star teammates Paul Gust, Jr., Rollie Harlow, Romie Gail, Nick Noack and the rest of the Fergus Falls crew.”
Others playing against the NBA Lakers were Gordy Bakken, Rocky Elton, Dick Hefte, Ken Reitan and Elbow Lake standouts Jerry Sweeney and Bill Crowe.
“Lenny was the tallest guy on the Fergus team, at 6-feet, 4-inches, and that’s why he had the center jump against Felix,” Tony said. “He used the words ‘Holy Smokes’ or some other words to that effect.”
Others recall 1960 Lakers-Fergus game
Also remembering the game is 1967 FFHS graduate John Schwankl who especially recalls the Lakers’ 6-foot 4-inch point guard Hot Rod Hundley. His dribbling antics and daredevil maneuvers led to his popular nickname.
“Many fans recall Hot Rod’s behind-the-back passes as well as his wisecracks and fast lifestyle,” Schwankl said.
The other Laker guard was 6-foot 3-inch Bob “Slick” Leonard and the 6-foot-7 power forward was Rudy LaRusso,
Baylor led all scorers with 49 points. Paul Gust was the leading scorer for the Fergus Falls area all-stars. He tallied 14 points and teammate Ken Reitan, coach at Rothsay, had 13.
In the preliminary game, two teams who called themselves “old timers” entertained the crowd.
Among them were Charles Beck, Chuck Underwood, Barney Gervais, Les Leitte, Neal Morstad, Russ Dorn, Silas Olson, Dick Doty, Phil Imholte, Ernie Maier, Bob Boren, Bob King, Vince Stavaas and Tyler Tillisch.
In 2018 Elgin Baylor co-authored a book, “Hang Time,” in coordination with Alan Eisenstock. He currently lives with his wife near Los Angeles.
A footnote: Just three months before playing in Fergus Falls, Elgin Baylor and his Minneapolis Lakers teammates narrowly escaped death during an emergency team airplane landing in Iowa. They were en route home from a game in St. Louis.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
