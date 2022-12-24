As many of us make what will probably be our last gift purchases of the season by the time you read this, it always strikes me how Christmas gift shopping can either be a fun time or a complete circus.
It obviously depends on who you are shopping with as well. Nothing can be more frustrating than unruly children or grumpy older folks that can ruin what should be a joyous occasion.
My memories of growing up include numerous car trips to Fargo with everyone cramped together in a back seat. This was a shopping event, rightly so, and an event it was. The mall was our destination.
Usually the little ones of our extended family would stay with the women of our family and the men would all go their separate ways.
Until lunchtime that is. We would all meet back up at a designated time and go to a place called "The Grainery" near the front entrance and enjoy a fabulous lunch.
I remember when shopping how it was so exciting back then. Most people were courteous to store personnel back and the same could be said for them as well. Most store employees would go out of their way to help people make the right selections and even make suggestions.
I do clearly remember one incident though, that stuck with me for some reason. A clerk in one of the higher end department stores in the mall was completely inundated with customers they were helping that day and you could visibly see that their patience was begging to wear thin.
They were able to keep it together for the most part while we were patiently waiting in line to check out.
A middle aged woman was next in line. There is no way anyone would have missed her. She started bellowing about the price tags not being correct and shrieking about not being able to find the right size for an ensemble outfit she wanted to purchase.
The clerk offered to send someone over to help her find exactly what she was looking for, but to no avail, she was not interested in the help. She replied in a loud voice that they should have already done that and she was not about to give up her place in line.
By this point, the clerk looked as red as a volcano about to blow. I admired their patience and professionalism. However, faced with someone as dissatisfied as this customer, it was anyone’s guess if this would have been their tipping point.
It was and it wasn’t at the same time. Rather than losing their cool, the clerk excused themselves and told the irate customer that they were going to go and get some assistance from their manager. Their professionalism was admirable.
At that point with no clerk at the counter anymore, everyone started to disperse to other counters and clerks in the department store. Those that didn’t, including the person that started the situation were left to all awkwardly glance at each other. Most with disapproving looks that required no vocal response.
A member of the management team eventually arrived and the situation was diffused, giving both the irate shopper and the clerk time to cool off.
It taught me an important lesson. If a situation gets too intense, it’s always better to walk away for a couple minutes and let everyone get a chance to calm down.
It also made me empathize with the poor clerk, who through no fault of her own was having to deal with a customer who was difficult.
As you finish shopping this season please remember to thank those in retail who are just doing their jobs and most importantly treat them with the same respect you would want to be treated with.