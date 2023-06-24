The 4th of July holiday (Independence Day) is about a week and a half away and many of you may be heading to the lakes area for a fun weekend of relaxing with friends and family. As part of the weekend festivities there may be some boating involved whether it be for fishing, cruising or water skiing and certainly plenty of swimming. It is important to remember that all of these activities are great fun if done safely. However, an accident on the water can turn a great day into the tragedy of a lifetime.
Recent news just came out about a boating incident on Six Lake located by Frazee. The result was a fatal injury. These tragedies never seem to make sense as many of them seem to be avoidable.
Most of the time a death at the lake is due to drowning. According to frommers.com 90% of all drownings are male and drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for kid’s ages one to 14 years -- and the fifth leading cause for people of all ages.
I am not surprised by this and I wish I was. The reason I am not surprised is because every summer I see young kids riding on jet skis that are clearly too young to be operating a powerful vehicle like that. I also see young kids on boats fishing (all standing in tippy boat) with no adult supervision. I always wonder where the parents are and hope that nothing tragic occurs. I also see adults boating carelessly so it’s not just the kids.
Aside from being careless, boating can actually be more dangerous than being on the highway because many boaters are often less experienced because they do not experience daily boat operation like they would a car. Boaters average only 110 hours on the water each year compared to 293 hours behind the wheel of an automobile according to automotive-fleet.com. That's a huge difference and a source of concern, especially for first time boaters.
To help us all be safer, here are a few simple rules that, if followed, can help prevent an accident while boating.
Rule #1 is to always wear your lifejacket; you never know when an accident will occur. Over two-thirds of fatal accident victims drowned. Out of those who drowned, approximately 90% were not wearing their life jackets.
Rule #2, know the navigation rules. Whenever you believe there is a threat of collision you should slow down, stop or steer away from the situation in question. Maintain a proper lookout and a safe speed.
Rule #3, be aware of carbon monoxide. Boaters have died from exposure on the swim platforms of their boats and in other areas where exhaust may accumulate.
Rule #4, stay sober while boating. Alcohol has many physical effects that directly threaten safety and well-being on the water. Alcohol affects judgment, vision, balance and coordination making alcohol even more hazardous on water than on land.
The bottom line is everyone needs to be cautious when it comes to activities on the water because the life they save may be their own.
