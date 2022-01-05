Tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the most disgusting debacle to ever threaten our democracy; and in that I also include the torching of Washington by the British, and V.P. Aaron Burr’s treason. Heck, even the Civil War had slightly more class. It should never have happened. The Capitol is extraordinarily well-protected and the whole city routinely drills for various contingencies. It was obvious that they had inside people helping and guiding them.
Even as it happened I predicted to others all these hooligans would be out by dinnertime. They were. While Trump could control the D.C. National Guard (who were indeed blocked from responding immediately), he couldn’t control the WMATA police (which is under a three-part jurisdiction), the D.C. police or the National Guard stationed in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and neighboring states. Our country, see, doesn’t give the chief executive total power. Wisely so.
Nice try, though. We saw live what a lynch mob looks like. We saw police killed and maimed; we came really close to seeing members of Congress die that day, or V.P. Pence be killed. We saw a ceremonial but required constitutional proceeding vital to our democracy disrupted. They finished certification at midnight afterwards. Some representatives who helped legitimatize the effort with the big lie of a stolen election were so frightened for their families after seeing these crazed people, that they voted against certification anyway.
Success at taking the Capitol was never the goal: all Trump wanted was a blatant excuse to impose martial law and/or kill our legitimate political leaders to become a dictator in all but name. The same individual who had legitimate, peaceful protesters gassed in front of him — just letting the Capitol be overrun without saying boo? Only a liar or a fool doesn’t know exactly what that says about him.
This move struck at everything our Constitution stands for. I remain so completely disgusted at these people who went along with this, and at these who used fear as an excuse not to uphold their oaths to defend the Constitution from foes foreign and domestic. I swore that oath (which is for life) when I was a teenager, for a humble job, and I apparently take that oath far more seriously than many members of Congress do.
If, because of fear you cannot do your duty and also uphold the Constitution, the only right thing is to resign. If somebody cannot hold office without constantly dumping on the same Constitution, it is right for a nation to impeach or vote that man out. We did both, en masse. Yes, we legitimately voted in Biden as President.
I applaud the heroism of the Capitol Police and feel horrified for them having to fight combat for hours on end without support because of a vile man who has never cared one whit about people who serve in uniform. That exposed a gap in the security of the nation’s capital which needs to be fixed. I am not surprised over 10% have left the force. I mourn these who died.
The Jan. 6 commission has over 200 witnesses subpoenaed and coming in. Over 600 individuals have been arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 storming of the capitol.
To correct this travesty, we don’t need another lynch mob. We need justice and to uphold the law that our Constitution makes possible and which our nation depends on. We need the fundamental belief that our nation’s integrity supersedes any political quarrel. We need wiser voters who choose more principled, proven politicians for high office. The presidency is not an entry-level job.
“Divide and conquer.” I have never seen this country so divided as in recent times, mostly by social media & loss of real news media, which is what made us ripe for this horror. We remain under threat today, as long as these enablers hold onto power.
Be wary, be wary, of that sixth of January
When a sore presidential loser
(All hail the twice impeached!)
Up and went at the Constitution
And at our democracy as the adversary,
Be wary, be wary, of that sixth of January
When whiny rallies and personality cults
Make mobs march up to the Capitol
There to obstruct our democracy
With weapons, drugs, and threats quite scary;
Be wary, be wary, all ye of that sixth of January
Since this nation will neither forget nor pardon
Blatant barbarism or violence at our Capitol
Nor all the lies that brought us to that day
When ye our democracy’s integrity tried to bury.
After being thrown out of the school of hard knocks, Jenn Phillips left life near the Beltway to be a writer in Minnesota.