A colleague who knows me pretty well recently asked me “What do you really want in life? Why do you continue to try to evolve, explore and stay curious?” They followed those questions by saying, “You seem like you have a beautiful family, consistent work and life is good.” This made me think for a minute. Then I said, “You’re absolutely right, my life is awesome, my family is awesome, and I love my job! But what keeps me motivated are the many opportunities in this life to continue to learn, grow and make an impact, to help other individuals live their best life.” I am an absolute lifelong learner and get excited about what may lie along this journey.
The term “lifelong learning” is getting a lot of attention lately. But why? What does it really mean and why is it important?
Lifelong learning could be described as continuous learning, ‘from the cradle to the grave’, and in most cases self-motivated. From the exploratory phases of a toddler, child, and teen, to challenges and aspirations in the workforce, and then continuing the challenge into retirement. Lifelong learning looks different at all stages. In our fast-paced society, learning has become self-fulfilling for many individuals. We seek to understand, know and learn how to navigate the world around us.
Lifelong learning is good for your brain. It keeps you challenged, satisfied and your brain activity firing. In many cases, lifelong learning is part of the quest for purpose and leads you to your ‘reason for being.’ It improves your mental well-being, boosts your self-esteem, and can allow you to ground yourself in the hobbies and passions that really matter most. Additionally, lifelong learning can lead to positive social connections, as you tend to be connected with like-minded individuals.
So, you may be asking, am I a lifelong learner? Do I have the ability to be a lifelong learner? The answer is, of course you have the ability to be a lifelong learner, AT ANY STAGE/AGE of life. Here are some ideas on how to keep learning.
Ask questions and maybe more importantly, LISTEN.
Push yourself to try something new.
Attend a class or workshop on a topic you’ve always been curious about.
Engage in continuing education and training.
Own your journey and stay motivated by the process.
Do what you love and discover your ‘reason for being.’
As Mahatma Gandhi once said, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”
