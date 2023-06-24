A colleague who knows me pretty well recently asked me “What do you really want in life? Why do you continue to try to evolve, explore and stay curious?” They followed those questions by saying, “You seem like you have a beautiful family, consistent work and life is good.” This made me think for a minute. Then I said, “You’re absolutely right, my life is awesome, my family is awesome, and I love my job! But what keeps me motivated are the many opportunities in this life to continue to learn, grow and make an impact, to help other individuals live their best life.” I am an absolute lifelong learner and get excited about what may lie along this journey.



