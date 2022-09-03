Recently, I was going through some storage tubs in my she-shed. I need to make some space. Much to my amazement, I found captivating treasures! Over the next several months bits and pieces of family history that was buried in those tubs will wiggle their way into my stories. Among the buried treasures were stories my dad wrote, along with aging documents. One document harvested memories for me like a farmer in the fall: it was a certificate of stock. Dad owned one share of capital stock of the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association. Value, $10.
George Melby and his brother Ralph, along with their nephew, Kenneth Bratvold, held their own old time threshing bee on October 8, 1954, with six stacks of grain using George’s Minneapolis steam powered separator. Although not advertised, over 500 people came to observe the event on George’s 10-acre field. It has been an annual event ever since. In 1960 it was moved to the present site on 40 acres of leased land on the southeast side of Dalton. LRPTA, also known as the ‘Dalton Threshermen’s Association” purchased the land in 1973 and the reunion continues each year the weekend after Labor Day. When dad became involved through the encouragement of his cousins and friends, I discovered my own fascination with farming history. There is so much to see, learn and enjoy! Yesterday I was told that my grandkids are going this year for the very first time. I’m so excited for them!
One of my favorite activities is to ride on the World War I, French steam locomotive train. I would love to cruise around and around on that train, but they are usually very busy and I have to allow others a chance. Manners you know! So I grab an ice cream cone, and ride around one time to see the entire Threshermen’s grounds. Then I can plan my strategy for how I’m going to tackle my visit and which areas I have already seen enough of. For example, I love the historical buildings and the steam run lumber mill, but I don’t need to visit every collectable tractor on the grounds. There are tons of tractors in a plethora of colors: red, red and white, blue, green, yellow and orange. From my perspective, seeing them from the train is enough. On the other hand, when they crank up those monster steam engines, I want to get up close and personal. There are some great stories from the men and women who work with those gentle giants. To think of going to all the work of restoring and using them is mind boggling. The parade is a great way to see the steam engines in action, but I like to talk to the people who run them.
The grounds include fascinating historical buildings including pioneer log cabins, a one-room schoolhouse, church, general store, printing office and many more. Each building has been restored and furnished with period furnishings, tools, housewares, etc. I like to think about what it would be like to live like that. Maybe for a weekend, then give me my hot and cold running water, central heat and electric refrigerator.
I enjoy watching the saw mill. They have a steam driven crane that places huge logs on the mill conveyor which is also steam driven. They cut up lumber that is used in buildings on the premises. The craftsmen and women also intrigue me. They are happy to visit with guests, explaining what they’re making whether it is a furniture spindle or a barrel, or if they are making rope or ice cream. Speaking of ice cream, who doesn’t love the Sawmill Café and the Church Lunch Stand? Those ladies really know how to make pies from scratch and top it with yummy ice cream. If you are more into fast food and carnival type treats, there are fast food stands throughout the main drag.
If you prefer shopping, there is an outdoor flea market that keeps growing and crafts in the quonset building. From time to time, I find a treasure I can’t live without. There’s also time for chatting and asking questions about the curiosities on the tables.
If that’s not enough to keep you busy for a weekend afternoon, there is entertainment and events. This year they offer two live bands, one each day, the blue ox tractor pull, a kid’s pedal pull and the Queen of Steam Pageant.
The Steam Threshers Reunion, held this year Sept. 9-11, in Dalton, is one of the best buys in town. A daily pass is only $10, with a full three day pass a bargain at $15. The kids can come all weekend for 4 bucks apiece. A family of four can spend the entire weekend for just $38! Now that is a bargain. I recommend you carve out time next weekend to visit the Dalton Thresherman’s Reunion, experience living history and make lasting memories with your family. What a great way to take a backward glance!
Good news readers. I have finally opened a dedicated gmail account for my column. Now you can email me with your corrections, comments and questions. I can’t wait to hear from you! My account is abackwardglance17@gmail.com.
