Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Recently, I was going through some storage tubs in my she-shed. I need to make some space. Much to my amazement, I found captivating treasures! Over the next several months bits and pieces of family history that was buried in those tubs will wiggle their way into my stories. Among the buried treasures were stories my dad wrote, along with aging documents. One document harvested memories for me like a farmer in the fall: it was a certificate of stock. Dad owned one share of capital stock of the Lake Region Pioneer Threshermen’s Association. Value, $10.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?