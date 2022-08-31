While many schools in the area have already kicked off the 2022-23 school year, my household of Fergus Falls Otters haven’t quite gotten into the building for formal classes as of yet.
Regardless, it certainly feels like the school year has started! Fall sports have already boasted games/meets/matches and practices have been going on for weeks already. Actually, there may be less chaos after school starts when it comes to getting kids to and from practices — time will tell!
This are sure different than when I went to school. We weren’t allowed to start sports practices too much before school started, so we didn’t close out summer with the obligation of weeks of school extra curriculars cutting our free time short. School supplies didn’t hit the shelves weeks before school supply lists were available, so we didn’t need to worry about school supply shortages or traveling to other towns in search of a $1 box of markers because they were hoarded and unavailable at the local store ... and teachers weren’t so picky and specific about what supplies were on their classroom lists — a binder was a binder, it didn’t have to be a specific color.
Then there is the whole friend aspect ... Going back to school held a certain level of excitement because we had limited access to some of our friends in the summer months. Landline phone calls or face-to-face visits, which weren’t always doable, were the language of summer friendships. Oftentimes, “summer friends” were different than “school year friends.” There were no cell phones, video chat, online video gaming ... Chat rooms and online messengers were a thing later on, but that became commonplace later in my school years.
I was always excited to get back to school. I spent the majority of my summers working and spending a couple weeks visiting my grandparents along with my cousins, which was all well and good, but school is where I liked to be.
The kids in my house are all trying to maintain that they don’t like school, but their excitement speaks for itself — they are ready to get back to school. They are excited to ride the bus and spend the beginning and end of each school day with their bus buddies. They are excited for recess and the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center and chicken patties from the cafeteria. They are excited to hear about what some of their friends did during the summer — the ones they didn’t keep up with thanks to modern technology throughout the past few months. They aren’t even upset about having to get up earlier each morning anymore ...
So, who isn’t excited?
I love seeing the kids excited for school. Not just to see them grow academically and socially, but also because childhood seems to be getting shorter and shorter for the youngest of our population.
While some may argue that school is part of the reason for growing up to fast, I feel it is a double-edged sword. Children are largely influenced by other children — if Joey has no other children in his home, the tendrils of his childhood may be saved by his friends and classmates at school. If Katie’s social skills are topping off a few years younger than they should, school may help her mature.
Kids won’t remain kids forever. They aren’t supposed to. They are supposed to grow each year. They are supposed to lose bits and pieces of their childhood as they grow into functional adults. There isn’t a child/adult switch the gets flipped and everything changes all at once, it is a gradual process. Something that is all too often forgotten. Something that needs to be remembered.
I sincerely hope that the children of our communities have a wonderful school year full of age-appropriate growth and fun and that the parents of these children do their best to help them remain in that age-appropriateness — not holding them back, but also not pushing them forward at too rapid a pace.
Bring is on 2022-23. We are ready for you!